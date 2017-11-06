Saints working hard to overcome defensive struggles

Attack coach Alan Dickens admits Saints' recent defensive record has been 'a frustration'.

But he insists the players and coaches are working hard to overcome their struggles.

Saints have shipped 28 tries in their past five matches, losing each of those fixtures.

They conceded seven scores at Sandy Park last Saturday as Exeter Chiefs earned a 43-28 win in the Anglo-Welsh Cup opener.

Saints head home this weekend as they take on the Dragons.

And they will be desperate to turn things around quickly with key Aviva Premiership games at Worcester Warriors and Sale Sharks to follow later this month.

"At times on Saturday we defended really well, but we slipped off a couple of tackles and that was mainly when we went high," Dickens said.

"There were two or three occasions where we gave away a penalty and field position that they scored from, or they made a break and scored from that.

"It is a frustration, but the boys are working hard on it."

Another disappointment for Saints last weekend was that they lost George Furbank to injury after just 16 minutes of the match.

The 21-year-old full-back was making his debut and scored a try before suffering an injury after bravely gathering a high ball.

"It was really disappointing to lose George to injury," Dickens said.

"He's bided his time over the past two or three seasons and it was a shame.

"Fingers crossed he's okay and hopefully it's nothing too serious."