Saints to start new season with three huge clashes

Saints have been handed a blockbuster start to the new Premiership season.

Jim Mallinder's men will begin their campaign with a trip to Champions Cup holders Saracens in the London Double Header at Twickenham on Saturday, September 2 (kick-off 2pm).



Saints' first home game will come a week later, against local rivals Leicester Tigers.



And there will be another Franklin's Gardens clash on the following Friday, with Bath the visitors.



Newly-promoted London Irish will be next, at the Madejski Stadium, before a home game against Harlequins, a trip to Gloucester and a Gardens battle against Wasps.

The festive fixtures will see Saints host Exeter on the weekend before Christmas, with a trip to face Harlequins in the Big Game at Twickenham on December 30.



Saints face a huge April, with a home game against Saracens followed by trips to Leicester and Wasps.



Saints' Premiership fixtures

Saturday, September 2: Saracens (a, Twickenham), 2pm

Saturday, September 9: Leicester Tigers (h), 4.30pm

Friday, September 15: Bath (h), 7.45pm

Sunday, September 24: London Irish (a), 3pm

Saturday, September 30: Harlequins (h), 3pm

Saturday, October 7: Gloucester (a), 3pm

Saturday, October 28: Wasps (h), 3pm

Saturday, November 18: Worcester Warriors (a), 3pm

Friday, November 24: Sale Sharks (a), 8.15pm

Friday, December 1: Newcastle Falcons (h), 7.45pm

December 22/23/24: Exeter Chiefs (h), TBC

December 30: Harlequins (a, Twickenham), TBC

January 5/6/7: Gloucester (h), TBC

February 9/10/11: Bath (a), TBC

February 16/17/18: London Irish (h), TBC

February 23/24/25: Exeter Chiefs (a), TBC

March 2/3/4: Sale Sharks (h), TBC

March 23/24/25: Newcastle Falcons (a)

April 6/7/8: Saracens (h)

April 13/14/15: Leicester Tigers (a), TBC

Saturday, April 28: Wasps (a), 3pm

Saturday, May 5: Worcester Warriors (h), TBC