Saints suffer Brookes injury blow

Kieran Brookes has been ruled out for six weeks after fracturing his hand in Saints' defeat to Worcester Warriors last weekend.

The prop will be replaced by Jamal Ford-Robinson in the team that faces Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium on Saturday evening, with Paul Hill on the bench.

Brookes' absence is the latest blow for Saints, who are already without the likes of George North (knee) and David Ribbans (ankle).

Luther Burrell was another player ruled out of the Sale clash, due to the concussion he sustained against Worcester.

Rob Horne is serving a one-week suspension, while Charlie Clare (knee), Lewis Ludlam (illness), Christian Day (leg), Jamie Elliott (hamstring) and George Furbank (knee) are also unavailable for selection.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed that 22-year-old lock Josh Peters has been released.

Peters came through the Saints Academy and was recently on loan at Cambridge, but he was unable to break into the Northampton first team.