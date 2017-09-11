Saints' success inspired Wanderers win

Jamal Ford-Robinson says Saints' win against Tigers provided huge inspiration for the Wanderers as they made it a derby-day double at Franklin's Gardens.

After the first-team had secured a 24-11 success against Leicester, the Wanderers took on Tigers' second string.

And it was an even more convincing win for the green, black and gold as they scored six tries to send their local rivals packing.

Ford-Robinson scored twice, with Francois van Wyk, Tom Stephenson and Juan Pablo Estelles also dotting down.

Rory Hutchinson added five conversions and a penalty as the Wanderers backed up last Monday's win at Sale Jets to make it two wins from two in the Prem Rugby A League.

And Ford-Robinson said: "The A League stuff is perfect to show what you're about.

"Selection's not in our hands, but we can come out, do what we do and hope we've done enough to get into that weekend squad.

"I managed to watch the first-team game and the atmosphere was unbelievable.

"It's the kind of thing that can spur you on in this kind of game and to be out there in front of a packed Franklin's Gardens is the aim."

Tighthead prop Ford-Robinson now has three tries in two Wanderers games, as he scored after sprinting to the line at Sale last Monday.

And he said: "This was more my style, in the close quarters, getting a dot down.

"But it's not about me - it's about the team.

"It was a huge effort from everyone.

"We got the maul going in the second half, some lovely handling from the backs and some real good stuff all round."

Ford-Robinson switched to Saints from Bristol during the summer and he is enjoying life at Franklin's Gardens.

"I like it," said the front row forward, who celebrates his 24th birthday today (Monday).

"It's a bit of a smaller place (the town) coming from what I'm used to at Bristol, but I've settled in well.

"We've got a really good squad here, a good culture about the place.

"I like to provide a bit of entertainment, but everyone's up for it.

"We all change in the same place, we get the music and banter going and I'm really enjoying it."