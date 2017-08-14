Saints start Anglo-Welsh Cup campaign with trip to Exeter

Saints will start this season's Anglo-Welsh Cup campaign with a tricky trip to Aviva Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs on November 4.

The opening game will bring back memories for many of Jim Mallinder's men, who lost 15-8 to the Chiefs in the Anglo-Welsh Cup final at Sandy Park in March, 2014.

Saints' second game of the group stages will be at home to the Dragons, who they beat 71-21 in a pre-season friendly last Saturday, on November 11.

Saints will clock up plenty of miles in the pool stages as their second away game will be at Sale Sharks, on the weekend of January 26.

And they will finish their bid to qualify for the semi-finals with a home game against Harlequins during the first weekend of February.

In the Anglo-Welsh Cup, teams are placed in four pools of four, but they do not face the sides in their pool.

Instead, they compete against clubs from another pool in a bid to finish top of their own section.

The top team from each pool progresses to the semi-finals.

Saints have been grouped with Saracens, Scarlets and Worcester Warriors.

Saints' 2017/18 Anglo-Welsh Cup fixtures

Saturday, November 4: Exeter Chiefs (a), 3pm

Saturday, November 11: Dragons (h), 3pm

January 26/27/28: Sale Sharks (a), TBC

February 2/3/4: Harlequins (h), TBC