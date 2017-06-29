Saints star North to leave Lions tour due to injury

Saints star George North has been ruled out of the remainder of the British & Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.

North sustained the injury in the 31-31 draw against the Hurricanes at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Wales wing scored a try during the first half of the game against the Super Rugby champions, but his appearance proved to be a costly one.

North, who played three games on the tour, but was not selected for the first Test, will miss Saturday's second Test, in Wellington, and the third and final Test, which takes place in Auckland on July 8.

He will return home after this weekend's game to undergo further treatment.