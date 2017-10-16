Saints star North set for scan after suffering knee injury

George North is set to undergo a scan today after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's 57-13 defeat to Saracens.

The Saints wing was forced off 15 minutes before the break, having initially tried to play on after sustaining a knock to his left knee while carrying the ball into the 22.

After receiving treatment, North fell to the ground while running unopposed down the right flank, sparking anxiety in the Saints camp as he had to be helped from the field.

And director of rugby Jim Mallinder is now hoping the issue is not as bad as first feared.

"After seeing George after the game, he's not sure (how serious the injury is)," Mallinder said.

"He'll go and have a scan on it and it's one of those where fingers crossed it's not too bad."