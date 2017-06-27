Saints star Lawes in line for Lions place in second Test

Courtney Lawes looks set to be involved in the Lions' second Test against New Zealand after producing another huge showing on Tuesday.

Lawes was at his bulldozing best in a 31-31 draw for the Lions against Super Rugby champions Hurricanes.

Another Saints star, George North, also started the match, and the Wales wing managed to etch his name on the scoresheet, despite having to switch to centre in the first half.

But it is Lawes who looks the likelier of the two to make the 23 for Saturday's Test in Wellington.

The 28-year-old was replaced after 52 minutes, suggesting that boss Warren Gatland is saving him for the weekend.

Lawes did not play a part in the first Test last Saturday, with Alun Wyn Jones and George Kruis starting, and Maro Itoje on the bench.

But the Saints star could now get the call when the team for the second Test is announced on Thursday (1.30am GMT).