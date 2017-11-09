Saints skipper Hartley leads England against Argentina

Saints skipper Dylan Hartley will captain England against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Courtney Lawes is also named in the starting line-up as he takes his place in the second row.

Wasps back Elliot Daly will start on the left wing after Jonny May did not recover in time from his hamstring injury.

England boss Eddie Jones said: “As a squad we have been preparing for this game since our first camp in August and are excited about playing in front of 82,000 fans at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday.

“This is our best 23 selected in what is our most important game this year. We know that Argentina is a strong team - Rugby World Cup semi finalists in 2015 – and we will have to be smart and play well to beat them.”

England team...

15 Mike Brown (Harlequins 62 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 26 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 33 caps)

12 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs 7 caps)

11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 13 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 37 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers 70 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 42 caps)

2 Dylan Hartley (Saints 86 caps) captain

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 74 caps)

4 Courtney Lawes (Saints 58 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens 20 caps)

6 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 56 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 1 cap)

8 Nathan Hughes (Wasps 10 caps)

Replacements

16 Jamie George (Saracens 17 caps)

17 Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers 3 caps)

18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 2 caps)

19 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 44 caps)

20 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks 1 cap)

21 Danny Care (Harlequins 73 caps)

22 Alex Lozowski (Saracens 2 caps)

23 Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby 2 caps)