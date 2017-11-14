Saints set for 'interesting' selection debate

Saints assistant coach Phil Dowson has highlighted the players he feels impressed during the recent Anglo-Welsh Cup matches.

Jim Mallinder's men are currently top of Pool 3 after taking six points from their two games so far.

They were beaten 43-28 at Exeter Chiefs, scoring four tries, through Juan Pablo Estelles, who registered twice, George Furbank and Rory Hutchinson.

But Saints bounced back by beating the Dragons 41-7 at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday, registering six tries.

Estelles, Reece Marshall, Ken Pisi, Cobus Reinach, Tom Wood and Alex Mitchell were all on the scoresheet.

Saints are now preparing to return to Aviva Premiership action at Worcester Warriors on Saturday - and there are selection decisions to be made.

"The last two weeks, I thought Reece Marshall has been outstanding," Dowson said.

"James Grayson coming off the bench was exceptional, Alex Mitchell, too.

"Cobus (Reinach) was brilliant last weekend and with Nic Groom also playing very well, it makes for an interesting debate in the office.

"In terms of tighthead, we've got Jamal (Ford-Robinson) playing very well, Hilly (Paul Hill) coming off the bench and that puts pressure on Brookesy (Kieran Brookes).

"All across the team there is competition, and we want to make sure that stays there and that we get the 15 best players we've got playing out there in the mix."