Saints make four changes for Dragons clash

Harry Mallinder comes in at full-back for Saints' Anglo-Welsh Cup clash with the Dragons at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday evening (kick-off 5.15pm).

Mallinder replaces George Furbank, who suffered minor ankle and knee injuries after bravely gathering a high ball in the 43-28 defeat at Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

The rest of the back line remains unchanged, with Stephen Myler again steering the ship from fly-half.

But in the pack, Saints have been forced to change both locks, after James Craig and Christian Day picked up injuries at Sandy Park last Saturday.

Michael Paterson comes into the team, with Sam Dickinson, who is the captain once again, switching from No.8 to the No.5 shirt.

Mitch Eadie takes Dickinson's place at No.8, making his first start since suffering a knee injury in the Aviva Premiership opening-day defeat at Saracens.

Jamal Ford-Robinson replaces Paul Hill at tighthead.

The Dragons have named a side that contains a mixture of Academy and first-team players.

Former Saints centre Pat Howard, who spent a year at Northampton between 2015 and 2016, starts in the No.12 shirt.

Saints: Mallinder; Estelles, Hutchinson, Stephenson, Pisi; Myler, Reinach; Van Wyk, Marshall, Ford-Robinson; Paterson, Dickinson (c); Wood, Nutley, Eadie.

Replacements: Haywood, Beesley, Hill, Moon, Harrison, Mitchell, Grayson, Foden.

Dragons: Goodchild; Rosser, Thomas, Howard, Hewitt (c); Robson, C Davies; Garrett, Belcher, Fairbrother; Screech, Landman; Wainwright, Roach, Worthington.

Replacements; Ellis, T Davies, Harris, Andrews, Greggains, Leonard, O’Brien, Warren.