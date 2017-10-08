Saints handed double injury boost ahead of Saracens clash

Saints boss Jim Mallinder has confirmed that Rob Horne and Nic Groom will be available to face Saracens on Sunday.

Horne missed Saturday's 29-24 defeat at Gloucester due to a shoulder problem, while Nic Groom was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Cobus Reinach came in for his first Saints start as he replaced Groom, while Piers Francis made his Northampton debut at inside centre, with Luther Burrell shifting to 13 to cover for Horne.

But Saints are set to have a full set of backs to choose from for this weekend's Champions Cup opener at Franklin's Gardens.

"He's fine," said Mallinder when asked about Horne. "He's got a sore shoulder, but he's recovered towards the end of the week so he'll be available for this weekend."

And on Groom, Mallinder said: "He got a few knocks. He had started every game this season so he had a bit of a rehab week, but he'll be ready to go this week."