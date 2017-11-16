Saints duo start for England against Australia

Dylan Hartley will again captain England when they face Australia on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Courtney Lawes, who will win his 60th cap, also starts as Eddie Jones' men welcome the Wallabies to Twickenham.

Hartley and Lawes were both in the starting 15 as England saw off Argentina 21-8 in the Old Mutual Wealth Series opener at English rugby HQ last Saturday.

Boss Jones has opted to make four changes to his side.

Owen Farrell makes a return to the team for the first time this season, taking the place of Henry Slade at inside centre.

Jonny May has been passed fit and will play on the right wing.

Anthony Watson moves to full-back after Mike Brown was not considered for selection following his head injury last weekend.

The only change in the forward pack sees Joe Launchbury replace George Kruis in the second row.

Maro Itoje is also called up in the match-day squad and is named as one of the replacements.

Jones said: “I have selected the strongest 23 to play Australia and we will have to be effective in everything we do this weekend to win.

"This is going to be a great challenge, as we know Australia have been in great form towards the end of their season.

“The players have had an extremely positive week.

"They have trained well and worked hard and we are all excited about going out on Saturday and playing well against a very good Australian side.”

England team to play Australia...

15 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby 27 caps)

14 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers 27 caps)

13 Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby 34 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens 52 caps)

11 Elliot Daly (Wasps 14 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers 38 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers 71 caps)

1 Mako Vunipola (Saracens 43 caps)

2 Dylan Hartley (Saints 87 caps) captain

3 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers 75 caps)

4 Joe Launchbury (Wasps 45 caps)

5 Courtney Lawes (Saints 59 caps)

6 Chris Robshaw (Harlequins 57 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby 2 caps)

8 Nathan Hughes (Wasps 11 caps)

Replacements

16 Jamie George (Saracens 18 caps)

17 Joe Marler (Harlequins 51 caps)

18 Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs 3 caps)

19 Maro Itoje (Saracens 12 caps)

20 Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs 1 cap)

21 Danny Care (Harlequins 74 caps)

22 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs 8 caps)

23 Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby 3 caps)