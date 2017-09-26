Saints centre Burrell could be fit to face Harlequins

Jim Mallinder says there is 'a good chance' Luther Burrell could be fit to face Harlequins on Saturday.

Burrell limped off during the second half of Saints' 40-25 victory at London Irish last Sunday.



Mallinder confirmed the centre had suffered a knee injury, but after further assessment it appears the injury will not keep the player out of action for long.

And Burrell could even be fit in time for this weekend's Aviva Premiership clash with Quins.



"He's a lot better than what he was on Sunday after the game," Mallinder said.



"He took a knock to both his knee and his shoulder but he's coming on.



"We don't think there's anything significant in any of the injuries so there's a good chance he'll be okay for the weekend."



More good news for Saints comes in the form of Mitch Eadie, who suffered an ankle injury 15 minutes into the opening-day defeat to Saracens, and flanker Tom Wood.



"Mitch Eadie is out of his (surgical) boot," Mallinder said.



"He's had to take it carefully but he's out of that boot so he's making significant progress and improvements.



"Tom Wood is making good strides on his shoulder and is very close to full fitness."

Stephen Myler, who had been out since April with a knee injury, made his return in the Wanderers' win at Worcester on Monday night.

And Mallinder said: "I'm really pleased to see him back.

"He got a good run-out and played well.

"He's been out for a long time, not playing at the end of last season, plus no pre-season games so we're really delighted to see him back in the mix.

"Piers Francis has also fully recovered from his jaw injury so it's good that he's back available."