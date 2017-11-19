Saints boss Mallinder won't play the blame game after Sixways defeat

Jim Mallinder is not prepared to point fingers after Saints' latest setback.

Mallinder's men were beaten 30-15 at Sixways on Saturday as Worcester Warriors secured their first win of the Aviva Premiership season at the eighth attempt.



Saints have now lost five of their past six matches, conceding a try bonus point in each of those defeats.



But Mallinder was keen to avoid highlighting errors by individuals as he stressed the desperation to improve ahead of Saturday's trip to Sale Sharks.



"We're not here to point fingers at all - it's a group thing and we need to make sure we get it right," the Saints boss said.



"We had a good training week, trained well, but clearly we've not learned and brought those lessons into play.



"We need to go back on Monday and work harder and smarter to be better next week."



Saints shipped four tries at Worcester last weekend and salt was rubbed in the wounds by Rob Horne's dismissal for two yellow cards.



"The disappointment for me was that we gave them two chances (in the first half) and they scored from them," Mallinder said.



"We went down to 14 men, which was poor, we never got proper field position to allow us to put them under pressure.



"If we'd got to 60 minutes and been close then we'd have gone on and won that game, but by giving them that lead, their heads were up and they continued to play for 80 minutes."