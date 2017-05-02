Saints boss Mallinder: Let's do it for the fans!

Jim Mallinder has told his Saints players to do it for the fans as they seek to secure Champions Cup qualification on Saturday.

Saints must beat Harlequins by more than seven points if they are to book their place in Europe's top-tier tournament next season.

Mallinder's men are currently three points behind Quins in the Aviva Premiership standings after last Saturday's 36-12 defeat to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park.

That performance came on the back of three largely positive showings, but Saints have now lost four league matches in a row.

And they must put a stop to that run this weekend.

“We’ve got confidence in the team," Mallinder said. "Over the past month or so we’ve been playing some good rugby.

“It was a little bit of a backward step last Saturday, but hopefully the fans will get behind us and realise it’s a big game.

“The supporters will want top-level European rugby next year and hopefully we can do it for them.”