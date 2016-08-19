Saints face December double header against Leinster in Champions Cup

Saints face another December double-header against Leinster in this season’s Champions Cup.

The fixtures for the first four rounds of the competition were confirmed on Friday afternoon.

And Jim Mallinder’s men must face Leinster twice in the space of eight days, just as they did in December, 2013.

Back then, Saints were thrashed 40-7 at home before producing a stunning display to earn an 18-9 win at the Aviva Stadium.

They will head back to the Aviva on Saturday, December 17, eight days after the Friday night game at the Gardens. Both matches will kick off at 7.45pm.

Saints will start their Pool 4 campaign with a home game against Montpellier on Saturday, October 15 before travelling to Castres a week later.

Saints’ Champions Cup fixtures

Saturday, October 15: Montpellier (h), 5.30pm

Saturday, October 22: Castres (a), 4.15pm local time

Friday, December 9: Leinster (h), 7.45pm

Saturday, December 17: Leinster (a), 7.45pm

January 13/14/15: Castres (h)

January 20/21/22: Montpellier (a)