Hartley misses out as Saints face trip to champions Saracens

Director of rugby Jim Mallinder has made one change to the Saints team for Saturday’s Aviva Premiership trip to reigning champions Saracens (ko 3pm).

Northampton travel to Allianz Park off the back of a bonus-point win at Bristol last Sunday, and the only change sees hooker Dylan Hartley miss out.

The England captain, who has been struggling with a back strain, is not included in the matchday 23, and his place in the first XV is taken by Mike Haywood.

Haywood replaced Hartley at half-time in last Sunday’s victory at Ashton Gate, and Charlie Clare takes his spot on the replacements’ bench.

Saints team: Tuala; K Pisi, G Pisi, Burrell, North; Myler, Dickson; Waller, Haywood, Brookes, Lawes, Paterson, Wood, Harrison, Picamoles.

Replacements: Clare, Ma’afu, Hill, Dickinson, Gibson, Groom, Mallinder, Foden

Saracens team: Goode; Ashton, Bosch, Barritt, Wyles; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; M Vunipola, Brits, Du Plessis, Itoje, Hamilton, Rhodes, Burger, B Vunipola

Replacements: George, Barrington, Figallo, Brown, Wray, Spencer, Taylor, Maitland