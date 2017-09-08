Ripley: Sussex success one of Northants' best of the season

David Ripley says Northants' performance against Sussex was one of their best of the season so far.

The County clinched a superb six-wicket win against their promotion rivals on the final day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash.



Richard Levi's unbeaten 54 saw Northants home on 140 for four after they had finally dismissed Sussex for 393 at the County Ground.



The victory moved Northants up to third in the table, 36 points behind second-placed Worcestershire with a game in hand.



And head coach Ripley said: “I think we played really well against a good side playing some good cricket.



"Sussex had the best of conditions bowling on the first day when it was very overcast, and it was the quality of our batting to get us a good score.



"Then for our bowling to chip away on the second day was excellent.



“We’ve been looking to improve our batting. We’ve got the talent there, it’s just the collective desire to grind our those points sometimes.



"So over four days it’s as good as we’ve played all season.”