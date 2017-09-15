Ripley delighted as Northants claim vital victory at Glamorgan

David Ripley was 'very happy' as Northants backed up last week's success against Sussex with a seven-wicket win at Glamorgan.

The County wrapped things up on the final day of the Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash, with Alex Wakely and Richard Levi both finishing unbeaten on 39.

Northants needed 218 in their second innings, and they got home easily as spinner Simon Kerrigan top scored with 62.

The victory keeps Ripley's men just about in the hunt for promotion as they sit third with two matches to play.

Northants are 29 points behind second-placed Nottinghamshire, who they host at the County Ground from Tuesday.

And Ripley was delighted that his side were able to beat Glamorgan to make sure there is still something to play for.

“I thought we played really well last week and that was probably our best performance of the summer," the Northants head coach said.

"But apart from maybe the second half of the second day, when we didn’t capitalise on the position we were in, for the remainder of the game, we played very well.

"It’s been a good hard-fought four-day match and we played extremely well in the second innings – it could have been awkward because if we’d lost a few wickets in a cluster, then it could have been hard work.

"It was a tough surface, it was slow and low and if people bowled straight on it, it was hard to score.

"A challenge for the bowlers, which we did brilliantly on day three, was to come out and bowl straight and make it very hard to score.

"We competed, apart from one or two sessions thought the game, and all in all, I was very happy.

"After beating Sussex last week, it was a really good back-to-back performance.”