Ripley delighted as Murphy signs new Northants deal

David Ripley has hailed ‘Mr Reliable’ David Murhpy after the wicketkeeper agreed to extend his Northants contract by a further year.

Murphy enjoyed a respectable season, taking 33 catches in 11 County Championship Division Two matches and chipping in with 335 runs.

The 27-year-old is a product of the Academy at the County Ground and was part of both the 2013 and 2016-winning T20 squads.

And head coach Ripley has nothing but praise for the experienced campaigner.

“I am delighted to have ‘Mr Reliable’ back on board for another season,” Ripley said.

“Murph is very popular with everybody at the club, players, staff and supporters and is a top professional.”

Murphy is delighted to be sticking around.

And he said: “I am very pleased to be continuing my career at Northamptonshire.

“I have played here since I was 16 and the place means a lot to me.

“The club has enjoyed some incredible success over the last few years and I’m very glad to be a part of it.”

Meanwhile, Northants batsman Ben Duckett made an appearance for England in their tour match against BCB Select XI on Tuesday.

Duckett, batting at three, hit 29 from 37 balls as England chased down the victory target of 310 to win by four wickets.