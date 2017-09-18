Ribbans ready to help Saints roar on the road

Two-try hero David Ribbans has urged Saints to show they can succeed without home comforts this week.

Ribbans produced a huge performance in last Friday's 24-6 Aviva Premiership victory against Bath.

It was Saints' second win in as many matches at Franklin's Gardens this season as they backed up the brilliant victory against Leicester Tigers six days earlier.

But the only away game Jim Mallinder's men have played ended in defeat as they were thrashed 55-24 by Saracens at Twickenham on the opening day of the campaign.

And with a trip to newly-promoted London Irish to come on Sunday, Ribbans knows Saints must prove they can do the business on the road.

"The important thing now is going away from home and doing the same thing," said the 22-year-old lock.

"We can't just put these performances in at home.

"We gave away some penalties against Bath and that's something to work on this week."

Ribbans didn't feature in the win against Leicester, but he was fit and firing against Bath.

And he said: "It was always going to be a tough game. We knew we had to back up last week's performance and it was great to get a bonus-point win at home.

"It was great to be back playing and I'm stoked.

"The Saracens game was tough on our fans and us so it's something we've worked on."