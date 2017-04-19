Ribbans learning a lot from fellow Saints lock Lawes

David Ribbans says he has already learned a lot from fellow Saints lock Courtney Lawes.

The pair have started the past two games together in the second row.

And both men have been impressive despite late misery in matches against Wasps and Saracens.

Ribbans arrived at Saints from Western Province in January and the 21-year-old is savouring the chance to pick up information from his new club's international stars.

He said: "We've got the likes of Tom Wood, Courtney Lawes, Dylan Hartley, and playing alongside players like that has really been encouraging.

"It has helped me a lot along the way.

"Every day I'm learning a lot from Courtney. It's great chatting to him, great to play alongside him and I'm learning so much as a player."

Sunday's defeat against Saracens came after Saints surrendered a 25-12 lead, conceding two tries in the final 11 minutes of the match to lose 27-25 at Stadium MK.

And Ribbans said: "The boys were disappointed. We left a lot out there, the boys were physical and we manned up for most of the game.

"It was tough to lose it at the end and the boys are disappointed.

"We were a bit unlucky in the past couple of games, but we've got to stay positive.

"We've got two big games coming up (at Exeter and at home to Harlequins) and we've got to keep fighting for everything."