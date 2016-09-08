Revell says new signings desperate to maintain the Cobblers’ momentum

Cobblers striker Alex Revell has revealed how last season’s unprecedented success at Sixfields is being used as motivation by the club’s new recruits who have so far carried on the good work.

Given the extent of the upheaval over the summer, few would have expected Northampton to still be undefeated six league games into the new campaign but that they are, with their unbeaten sequence now standing at 30.

Sunday’s 3-2 win over Milton Keynes Dons means Town have now lost just one league game in the last 39, with their last away defeat coming all the way back in October of 2015 at Cambridge United.

It’s a quite phenomenal run that has broken all sorts of club records, made all the more impressive by the fact they have made so many changes and gone up a division.

Walking into a new team who’ve enjoyed such remarkable success the previous season would be a daunting task for some players, but not for Revell and Town’s other summer recruits.

Instead, last season’s stunning feats have only served to spur them on and that’s been reflected in both Revell’s and the team’s performances, particularly against Dons on Sunday.

“It’s an incredible run,” said Revell. “As new players we wanted to keep that run going.

“We’ve had a lot of draws but it’s still been there in the background.

“We came in knowing how well the lads did last year. They didn’t just win the league, they breezed it and played some amazing football.

“We wanted to continue what they achieved and hopefully we’re proving that we want to be a part of it and we want to work just as hard as the lads did last year.

“Now we’ve put on a performance like that (on Sunday), I think a lot of people will be turning off their televisions thinking that Northampton are a good side.

“Within the group we believe we can achieve some really good things this here and that’s all that matters - as long as we all believe here we can have our own little bubble and be successful.”

Revell insisted last week that Northampton’s first win of the season was only a matter of time in coming, and that proved the case on Sunday as MK Dons were blown away by a blistering start.

The 33-year-old added: “I think it’s been coming. We’ve thought after a few games ‘how haven’t we won?’ and I thought for the first 35 minutes or so we were outstanding.

“We blew them away and that showed in the scoreline.

“We let them back in it and had to weather a storm but we’ve come through it and that’s what we needed.

“We needed a big win, and the way we played was outstanding.”

Revell reserved special praise for a fellow summer signing, former Premier League star Matty Taylor, who played an influential role in Sunday’s victory despite missing a second-half spot-kick.

“He’s not got a bad left foot, has he?,” joked Revell. “Well, apart from the penalty!

“When he joined here I looked at him and thought he was an outstanding pro for us to have.

“He grafts every day. He doesn’t have to because he’s come from a much higher level, but he’s put in performances since he’s coming here.

“He wants to be successful here like all of us. With his kind of commitment and his quality, we’re all going to benefit.

“His free-kick was world-class. When he’s standing over it you’re thinking ‘this is a goal’ so the gaffer and the chairman have done very well to get him here and we’re all going to benefit from that.”