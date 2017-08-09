Rain ruins Northants’ clash with Gloucestershire

Have your say

Northants’ Specsavers County Championship Division Two match against Gloucestershire was abandoned as a draw after a second consecutive day was lost to the weather.

Heavy rain began to fall at the County Ground from Monday evening and did not relent.

And with the ground soaking and the forecast still poor for the final afternoon, umpires Michael Gough and Ben Debenham decided there was no chance of play.

Northants take 11 points from the match and move back into third in the division two table, 15 points behind Worcestershire in second, having played a game fewer.

The County return to action on Friday night as they host Leicestershire Foxes in the NatWest T20 Blast.