Quins prop Sinckler cited for alleged eye-gouging incident in Saints clash

Harlequins prop Kyle Sinckler has been cited for allegedly making contact with the eye or eye area of Saints lock Michael Paterson during Saturday's game at Franklin's Gardens.

Paterson was incensed at the time of the incident, imploring referee Luke Pearce to involve the television match official.

The TMO did take a look at the footage, but was unable to conclude that there had been a gouge and instead a penalty was awarded for Sinckler removing Paterson's scrum cap.

But Sinckler has now been cited by independent citing commissioner Chris Catling and will face a hearing in Bristol on Tuesday evening.

Another Harlequins player, lock George Merrick, has been given a citing commissioner’s warning from the same match.

Merrick charged into a ruck illegally during the closing stages of the game and saw a penalty that was set to go the way of his side reversed.