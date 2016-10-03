Packman scores four as Wanderers smash Wasps

Howard Packman scored a fantastic four as the Wanderers beat Wasps A 45-10 at Franklin's Gardens on Monday night.

Packman used his pace to register the first before showing his handling skills for the second during a dominant first half for the home side.

Api Ratuniyarawa made his first appearance in green, black and gold



Hooker Charlie Clare also dotted down as the Wanderers went in at half-time 24-5 up and although Wasps fought back, Packman scored two more, with James Wilson getting the other.



The Wanderers had named a strong side, with Wilson making his first appearance in the green, black and gold since injuring his ankle in a pre-season defeat to Castres.



New boys Api Ratuniyarawa and Nafi Tuitavake were also included in the starting 15, and the home side were to get off to a flying start.



After winning the ball in their own half, the Wanderers used Ratuniyarawa and Sam Dickinson to set Packman free down the right, with the wing turning on the turbos to score.

Nafi Tuitavake got to grips with Wasps



Fly-half Sam Olver landed a tricky touchline conversion to make it 7-0 inside the first five minutes, but the Wanderers were soon down to 14 men as Gareth Denman was sin-binned for a no arms tackle.



Wasps kicked to the corner and put the pressure on, but the home side stood tall and soon got back up the other end.



And the impressive Olver, who had clearly been watching George Ford's heroics for Bath against Saints at the Gardens on the opening day of the Premiership season, landed a tidy drop goal to extend the lead to 10 points.



When Denman returned to the field, Wasps had still failed to lay a glove on the Wanderers, and the away side were soon suffering another setback.

James Wilson scored a try on his return to action



Packman again did the damage as he juggled the ball brilliantly and dived over in the corner.



Olver landed another superb touchline conversion and he was soon adding the extras for a third time, putting the gloss on Clare's try from a lineout drive.



Wasps finally responded with a big drive of their own, with hooker Tom Cruse on the end of it to score.



But the conversion was missed, meaning the gap at half-time was 19 points, and Wasps set about narrowing that early in the second half.



Scrum-half Craig Hampson picked the ball up from a maul and skipped over the line, but the conversion was again missed by Connor Eastgate.



The Wanderers eventually regained their control of the game, and Packman kept his balance to finish well in the corner for his hat-trick.



Wilson, who had moved to 10 after Olver was replaced, landed the conversion, and the Kiwi utility back was soon scoring a try of his own after charging down an attempted clearance.



Fittingly, though, Packman had the final say as he found himself with clear ground to run into and he ate it up before diving over the line.



Wilson again converted with ease to put the icing on the cake for the rampant home side.



Wanderers: Tuala (Estelles 48); Packman, Tuitavake, Wilson, Collins; Olver (Furbank 66), Mitchell (Emery 75); E Waller (c) (Beesley 52), Clare (Marshall 40), Denman (Painter 75); Ratuniyarawa, J Onojaife; Bennett (Fish 75), Ludlum, Dickinson (D Onojaife 48).

Wasps: James; Howe, De Luca (c), Macken (Leiua 40), Armitage; Eastgate, Hampson; Bristow (Leat 75), Cruse, Swainston (Stuart 40); Rowlands, Garrett; Bone (Ehizode 75), Willis, Rieder (Willis 40).

Referee: Matt Turvey

Attendance: 1,208