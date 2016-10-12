Northants star Duckett top scores as England secure series win

Northants star Ben Duckett further enhanced his burgeoning reputation by top scoring as England secured a series win in Bangladesh.

The hosts had made 277 for six from their 50 overs in Chittagong, with Adil Rashid taking four for 43 for the tourists.

And England were eventually able to get home by four wickets as they won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Duckett once again displayed his composure under pressure as he made 63 from 68 balls, including four fours and one six.

The 21-year-old was England’s top performer with the bat, making one run more than Kent’s Sam Billings.

And Duckett’s heroics helped England record their sixth successive series win.

Duckett was out for a duck in the second one-day game, but he impressed on debut in the opening match, hitting 60 in a 21-run success.

He will now hope to earn selection for the Test series, which begins in Chittagong on October 20.