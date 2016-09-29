Northants star Duckett does historic double at PCA awards do

Ben Duckett did a historic double at the Professional Cricketers’ Association awards do on Wednesday night.

The Northants star became the first player to be named PCA player of the year and young player of the year in the same season.

Duckett, who also won the Cricket Writers Club young player of the year award earlier in the week and swept up at Northants’ end-of-season dinner, enjoyed a remarkable 2016 campaign.

He scored close to 3,000 runs across all formats, helping Northants to win the NatWest T20 Blast in the process.

The 21-year-old recently extended his deal with the County until 2018 and will now focus on England’s tour of Bangladesh after being named in the Test and ODI squads.

However, he says the awards that he won on Wednesday night are ‘probably the higlight of my summer’.

Duckett said: “I got my England call-ups and so many other things have happened.

“If someone had said at the start of the season that all this would happen I wouldn’t have believed it.

“What makes the PCA awards so special is that you are voted for by your peers. People who you play against vote for you and that means a lot to me.

“I can’t keep the smile off my face. I wasn’t expecting this.”

Duckett was named in the PCA team of the year, while there was also a prestigious prize for his Northants team-mate, Graeme White.

The spin star picked up the One-Day Cup player of the year award.