Northants star Duckett could do prestigious awards double

Northants star Ben Duckett has been nominated for the NatWest players’ player of the year and NatWest young player of the year awards.

The prizes will be handed out at the Professional Cricketers’ Association dinner at London’s Grovesnor House Hotel next Wednesday.

Duckett, who has scored close to 3,000 runs across all formats this season, is the only player to be nominated in both categories.

The 21-year-old will be up against Durham’s Keaton Jennings, Warwickshire’s Jeetan Patel and Essex’s Graham Napier for the main award.

And he will face competition from Lancashire’s Haseeb Hameed, Kent’s Daniel Bell-Drummond and Surrey’s Sam Curran for the young player of the year award.