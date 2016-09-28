Northants bring in bowler Buck

Northants have bolstered their bowling options with the capture of Nathan Buck.

Buck had a year remaining on his deal at Lancashire, but has opted to move to the County Ground on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old had spent two seasons at Old Trafford after leaving Leicestershire in 2014.

The right-arm seamer was was England’s leading wicket taker at the 2010 U-19 World Cup with 13 victims and that season took 49 wickets at an average of 27.

He was then selected for the England Lions tour to the West Indies where he took five wickets, though injury has since hindered his progress.

Buck has been successful with the white ball this season, taking eight wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup and 12 in the NatWest T20 Blast, which Northants won.

And Buck is now looking forward to the next chapter of his career.

He said: “I’m excited at the prospect of being able to play for a club like Northamptonshire.

“It will be a new challenge for me and I’m looking forward to getting back to my best with some exciting cricket.

“They are a strong, tight-knit side that have done exceptionally well this season; I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Northants unearthed the likes of Richard Gleeson and Ben Sanderson during the season just gone.

And with Olly Stone leaving the County for Warwickshire ahead of next year, head coach David Ripley is looking forward to adding another talented bowler to his attack.

“He will fit in very well into the changing room and showed a lot of desire to come to us when other counties were very interested,” Ripley said.

“I’d like to thank Ashley Giles and Lancashire for their co-operation”.