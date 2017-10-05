Northants appoint David Sales as batting coach on a full-time basis

Northants have appointed David Sales as the club’s batting coach on a permanent basis.

Former County skipper Sales was appointed earlier this year in a part-time role, but has now taken on the batting coach post full-time.

Sales made his first class debut for the County in 1996 when he was just 18, becoming the youngest player to score a double century when he hit 210 not out against Worcestershire.

He was appointed Northants captain for the 2004 season, a role he held until stepping down in 2010, and he played on until 2014 when he retired having played more than 500 games for the club in all formats, scoring an impressive 22,000 runs.

Northants head coach David Ripley said: “We are delighted that the role has grown into a full time post.

“David obviously has a lot of invaluable experience and will oversee the batsmen from the first team right down through the age groups.”

In first-class cricket, Sales hit 14,140 runs at an average of 39.27, with a top score of 303 not out.

The 39-year-old’s List A record saw him score 7,406 runs at 33.81 with a top score of 161, while he averaged 28.42 in Twenty20 cricket, amassing 1,279 runs at a strike-rate of 125.76, with a top score of 78 not out.