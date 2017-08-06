Newton feels Northants could have made more against Gloucestershire

Rob Newton admitted Northants ‘left a few runs out there’ after they were dismissed for 343 on the opening day of their Specsavers County Championship Division Two clash with Gloucestershire.

Newton top scored with 70 at the County Ground, while Richard Levi racked up 56, Ben Duckett made 52 and skipper Alex Wakely fell one run short of his half-century.

Debutant Simon Kerrigan, who is on loan from Lancashire, chipped in with an unbeaten 26.

Gloucestershire picked themselves up after a very poor morning session and could have faced a far more punishing day in the field.

But their three seamers, David Payne, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles, made a smart comeback, sharing seven wickets.

And Newton said: “I think we’re a little short.

“We had three half-centuries plus a 49 so you’d think one of us would go on to a big score, but 340 on a tiring wicket means we think we’re in the game.

“We’re not always the most patient side - and sometimes we’re praised for that - but here we feel that we’ve left a few out there.”