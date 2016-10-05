Newton agrees to stay at Northants

Rob Newton has become the second player to extend his Northants deal this week.

David Murphy penned a new contract on Tuesday and Newton has now agreed to stay at the County Ground for a further year.

Newton, whose deal will run until the end of 2017, played in 10 County Championship matches this season, scoring an impressive 810 runs at an average of 50.62.

He clocked up three hundreds, most notably his stunning 202 not out against Leicestershire - his highest first-class score.

And Northants head coach David Ripley said: “Rob finished the season very strongly with important runs at the top of the order.

“He had a fine 50-over competition too and offers strong competition for white-ball places.

“He is an Academy graduate who I first saw as a 12-year-old so I am looking forward to seeing him in many years to come in Northants colours.”