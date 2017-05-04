NCL ROUND-UP & SCORES SPECIAL: Northants teenager Zaib inspires Saints to first victory

Saints bounced back from their opening day trouncing at the hands of Geddington to see off Wollaston by 47 runs and claim their first Hevey Building Supplies Northants Cricket League Premier Division win of the season.

Star of the show for the Birchfield Road East club was Northants youngster Saif Zaib, who played a key role with bat and ball.

The teenager scored 63 as Saints were dismissed for 214, with Jack Mousley hitting 70, while the pick of the Wollaston bowlers were Robert Bassin (3-50) and Chris Pewrery (3-45).

That was a modest total, especially as Saints had at one point been 133 for one, but it proved to be enough as spinner Zaib claimed six for 45 as Wollaston were bowled out for 167.

The only batsmen to show any resistence were Tom Doyle, who hit 47, and Tom Dryden who was there at the end on 33 not out.

Champions Old Northamptonians are still wihout a win as they were frustratingly held to a draw by Brixworth.

Rob White cracked 70 and Richard Kaufman an unbeaten 55 as ONs posted 243 for four, and after Brixworth lost early wickets it was clear they would be offering up a backs-to-the-wall response.

This they managed to do succesfully, but only just, as they closed on 138 for nine despite the best efforts of skipper White, who took four for 42.

Marc Bell was the main man with the bat for Brixworth, scoring 52

Horton House are the league’s early pacesetters after they made it two wins out of two with an impressive five-wicket success at Rushton.

The home side must have been feeling confident when they totalled 272 for four, Ben Coddington hitting 97 and Andrew Reynoldson and unbeaten 86, but Andrew Neate had other ideas.

Walking to the crease with Brixworth 66 for two, Neate was in great form and smashed an unbeaten 132 to steer his side to 273 for five and a win with 11 balls to spare.

Support came from Ryan Turner, who hit 47.

This weekend, Horton will be hoping for win number three when they travel to Brixworth, while Saints entertain Stony Stratford and ONs got to Rushton.

Elsewhere, Finedon Dolben entertain Wollaston, Geddington host Rushton and Oundle go to Peterborough.

FULL RESULTS

(plus main run-scorers, wicket-takers)

PREMIER DIVISION

Geddington 237-6 (Amit Dihadwai 106, Chris Harrison 34) drew with Finedon Dolben 284-5 (Jack Keeping 131, Greg Evans 39, Callum Berrill 67)

Old Northamptonians 243-4 (Rob White 70, Thomas Hafil 32, Daniel Waite 32, Richard Kaufman 55no, Callum Guest 3-54) drew with Brixworth 138-9 (Marc Bell 52, Rob White 4-42)

Oundle 253-8 (Hendrick Kotze 65, Ben Smith 91, Jack Bolsover 49, Oliver Warwick 3-68) beat Rushden 119 all out (Sam Kumar 32, Ben Graves 3-14) by 134 runs

Rushton 272-4 (Ben Coddington 97, Ben Mansell 53, Andrew Reynoldson 86no) lost to Horton House 273-5 (Andrew Neate 132no, Ryan Turner 47) by 5 wickets

Wollaston 167 all out (Tom Doyle 47, Tom Dryden 33no, Saif Zaib 6-45) lost to Saints 214 all out (Jack Mousley 70, Saif Zaib 63, Robert Bassin 3-50, Chris Pewrery 3-45) by 47 runs

Stony Stratford 149 all out (Kevin Wijesinghe 37no, Alex Strong 31, Danny Mohammed 4-14) lost to Peterborough 153-3 (David Clarke 81no) by seven wickets

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 171 all out (Jamie Delargy 48, Chris Stoker 5-27) beat Thrapston 147 all out (Tashwin Lukas 6-50) by 30 runs

Desborough 229 all out (Simon Renshaw 93, Wayne Steed 65, James Hill 5-39) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 232-4 (James Mellor 49, Jack Newton 33, Harry Penberthy 46, Jack Newton 33) by 6 wickets

East Haddon 89 all out (Matthew Cortese 6-23) lost to Weekley & Warkton 262-8 (James Crichton 140, Jacob Palmer 61) by 173 runs

Finedon Dolben IIs 221 all out (Harris Syed 41, Tom Swann 42, Matthew Swann 54) beat Burton Latimer 142 all out (Scott Saunders 35, Jack Carroll 3-36) by 79 runs

Isham 99 all out (Oliver Brown 44), lost to Wellingborough Town 103-3 (James Howes 33) by seven wickets.

Loddington 126 all out (Pete Burnham 30, Matthew Cannon 5-34, Daniel Thacker 3-22) lost to Overstone Park 161 all out (Vikesh Patel 51, Charles Edwards 30, Daniel Beere 3-45, Simon West 4-19) by 35 runs.

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 332-4 (Callum Ward 71, Thomas Mills 154, Kieran Starmer 37) beat Great Houghton 210 all out (James Watson 64) by 112 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 98 all out (Harry Rowe 8-42) lost to St Crispin & Ryelands 100-5 (Chris Taylor 37) by 5 wickets

Old 104-1 (James Smith 53no, Mark Bocking 30) beat Long Buckby 103 all out (Luke Church 32, Jon Rose 4-36) by 9 wickets

Peterborough IIs 196-5 (Scott Howard 48, Daniel Oldham 49, Balaji Ganesan 41no) lost to Irthlingborough Town 200-1 (Ashley Doggett 80no, Neil White 111no) by 9 wickets

Rushden IIs 101 all out (Alex Churchill-Coleman 7-31) lost to Kettering 103-0 (Guven Kooner 68no) by 10 wickets.

Wellingborough Indians 177-5 (Anand Panchal 107no) beat Old Wellingburians 173-8 (Jayesh Desai 38, Priyadatt Joshi 4-30) by five wickets.

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 180-6 (Phil Perryman 46, Benjamin Turner 32, James Clifton 46no) drew with Rothwell 257-9 (Rohin Thapar 62, Marvin Hill 31, Nicky Kingsnorth 35, Dave Marlow 3-81)

Heyford 141 all out (Steve Musgrave 7-23) lost to Wollaston IIs 236-6 (Marcus Shelton 58, Mark Carter 90, Steve Musgrave 42, Cameron Monteith 41no) by 122 runs

Horton House IIs 107-9 (Jonathan Phipps 44) lost to Kislingbury 283-5 by 5 wickets

Irchester 68 all out (Gus Miller 4-10, Graham Simpson 3-23) lost to Stony Stratford IIs 72-6 (Nathan McDonald 3-20) by 4 wickets

Old Grammarians 154-5 () drew with Oundle IIs 208 all out (Jonathan Dalley 33, Peter Wilson 44, Ross Murray 40, Tim Shepherdson 3-44, Anthony Shepherdson 5-45 ).

Old Northamptonians IIIs 98 all out (Chris Locke 33, Mark Allbright 5-30, Aaron Bell 4-25) lost to Great Oakley 99-2 (Shan Devraj 30) by eight wickets.

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 87-9 (Jonathan Freeman 3-29) lost to Weldon 88-1 (Thomas Chenery 47no) by 9 wickets

Overstone Park IIs 193-6 (Hitesh Patel 37, Alex Quatrine 30no) beat Grendon & Prims 192 all out (Oliver Hanwell 59, Yasir Munir 54, Richard West 47) by 4 wickets

Podington 129 all out (David Watts 31, Tom Garlick 47, Lee Smith 3-27) lost to Geddington IIs 130-4 (Daniel O’Callaghan 91no) by 6 wickets

St Crispin & Ryelands IIs 133 all out (Jonathan Funnell 71, Christopher Weir 3-30, Lee Wilson 3-39) lost to Bowden 319-5 (Anthony Paton 44, Charlie Standley 129, Karl Pollard 34, Daniel Broughton 75no) by 186 runs

Wellingborough Town IIs 110 all out (Sam Coleman 44, Chris Perry 6-53) lost to Raunds 224-8 (Adam Lack 110, Clive Farrar 4-50) by 114 runs

West Haddon & Guilsborough 321-9 (James Allen 63, Peter Gregerson 92, James Nuttall 50, Joe Collins 47, Aaron Lingley 5-102) drew with Rushton IIs 219-8 (Dean Joy 39, Aaron Lingley 60no, Ryan Lingley 30, Peter Gregerson 3-30).

DIVISION FIVE

Kettering IIs 154-9 (Graham Smart 41, Aled David 43no, Tom Hawkins 6-45) lost to Higham Ferrers 158-4 (Matt Ford 41, Phillip Materna 48no) by 6 wickets

Northampton Saints IIIs 147 all out (Ed Bartlett 50, Paul Smith 3-41, Nick Lester 4-39) lost to Cogenhoe 150-2 (Gareth Goddard 52, Darren Harrison 50) by 8 wickets

Rothwell IIs 226 all out (Faraz Ulhaq 101, Philip Cross 33no, Neil Fewtrell 3-51) drew with Stony Stratford IIIs178-8 (Jake Vickers 49no, Faraz Ulhaq 5-37)

Weekley & Warkton IIs 232-7 (Lee Fox 91, Oliver Bodsworth 41, Andrew Bussey 31, Umer Abbasi 3-40) beat S&L Corby 218 all out (Sandeep Kumar 41, Mike McGeown 59, Kudir Ali 44, Cole Streather 3-44) by 14 runs

Yelvertoft 171-6 (James Burnett 65no, Aaron Ellis 30no) beat Bold Dragoon 170-9 (Russell Heyworth 42, Warren Grundy 46, Aaron Ellis 3-66) by four wickets.

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 171 all out (Paul Chisholm 32, James Nimmo 5-63) drew with Podington 166-9 (Ian Hart 58, Michael Wright 3-37, Bill Craddock 3-32)

Irthlingborough Town IIs 140-8 (Leighton Griffiths 47no, Zeshan Munawar 3-29) drew with Caribbean United 212-8 (Faisal Hanif 44, Pete Whiting 3-52)

DIVISION SEVEN

Horton House IIIs 122 all out (Elijah Glover 31, Ishtaq Hussain 35, David Hornby 3-38) lost to Old IIs 123-8 (Kevin Taylor 3-31, Elijah Glover 3-31) by 2 wickets

Great Oakley IIs 93-3 beat Spencer Bruerne 89 all out by seven wickets.

DIVISION EIGHT

Raunds IIs 67-6 (Stephen Crane 30no, Danyal Rahemtulla 4-22) beat Barton Seagrave (Paul Kimpton 4-18, Chris Lack 4-23) by 4 wicktes

DIVISION NINE

Long Buckby 73-3 (Derek White 33no) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 72 all out (Matthew Lloyd 36, David Holmes 3-36) by 7 wickets

DIVISION 11

Cogenhoe IIs 138-9 (Jack Quennell 65no) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 135-7 (Andrew Deeming 43, Chris Mason 4-28) by 1 wicket

Higham Ferrers IIs 158-9 (Antony Smith 70, Simon Scott 39) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 91 all out (Nick Bonser 3-29, Tom Irimpan 4-16) by 67 runs

DIVISION 12

Irthlingborough IIIs 174-2 (Danny Stratford 55, Oliver Churchill-Coleman 61, Vince Thomas 43no) beat Stony IVs 173 all out (Chris Swain 90, Luke Parsons 3-23, Churchill-Coleman 3-13) by 8 wickets

DIVISION 13

Brixworth IVs 252-5 (Robert Dow 93, Ian Bandey 62, Michael Bailey 30no) beat S&L Corby IIIs 117 all out (Stephen Hallam 66, Tom Jagger 6-33, Charlie Lloyd 4-16) by 135 runs

Isham Z 126-2 beat Rushden & DA 125-8 by 8 wickets

Kettering IVs 268-4 (Guiseppe Massimo 36, Mike Storey 118, Dan Spencer 32no) beat Barton Seagrave IIs 94 all out (Lee Sims 3-28, Michael Dunmow 3-23) by 174 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 114-4 (Dave Field 32) beat Old IIIs 113 all out (Greg Wilson 30, Lee Walters 3-29) by 6 wickets

Stony Stratford Vs 118-7 (Chey Manzella 3-36, Charlie Britten 3-12) beat Barby IIIs 117-9 by 3 wickets

FIXTURES

Saturday, May 6

Premier Division: Brixworth v Horton House, Finedon Dolben v Wollaston, Geddington v Rushton, Northampton Saints v Stony Stratford, Peterborough v Oundle, Rushden v Old Northamptonians.

Division One: Brigstock v Finedon Dolben IIs, Old Northamptonians IIs v Loddington, Overstone Park v Isham, Thrapston v Desborough, Weekley & Warkton v Burton Latimer, Wellingborough Town v East Haddon.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Old, Great Houghton v Wellingborough Indians, Irthlingborough Town v Northampton Saints IIs, Kettering v Peterborough IIs, Old Wellingburians v Rushden IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands v Long Buckby.

Division Three: Horton House IIs v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Kislingbury v Brixworth IIs, Oundle IIs v Irchester, Rothwell v Old Grammarians, Stony Stratford IIs v Heyford, Wollaston IIs v Great Oakley.

Division Four: Bowden v Wellingborough Town IIs, Grendon & Prims v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Raunds v Overstone Park IIs, Rushton IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Weldon v Geddington IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Podington.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Cogenhoe v Kettering IIs, Higham Ferrers v Rothwell IIs, S&L Corby v Northampton Saints IIIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Kempston, Yelvertoft v Thrapston IIs.

Division Six: East Haddon IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Isham IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs, Loddington IIs v Caribbean United, Podington IIs v Obelisk, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Harlestone.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v S&L Corby IIs, Horton House IIIs v Great Oakley IIs, Old IIs v Mears Ashby, Spencer Bruerne v Earls Barton IIs, St Michaels 74 v Gretton.

Division Eight: Abington v Bowden IIs, ONs IVs v Bugbrooke, Oundle IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Overstone IIIs v Raunds IIs, St Michaels (N) v B Seagrave.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Old Wellingburians IIs, Irchester IIs v Hardingstone, Old Grammarians IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs, Wellingborough IIIs v Gt Houghton IIs.

Division 10: Geddington IIIs v Rushden IIIs, Harlestone IIs v Weldon IIs, Little Harrowden v Wollaston IIIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Brigstock IIs.

Division 11: Finedon Dolben IVs v Overstone Park IVs, Horton House IVs v Old Northamptonians Vs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Higham Ferrers IIs, Thrapston IIIs v Burton Latimer IIIs.

Division 12: Bugbrooke IIs v Grange Park, Hardingstone IIs v Mears Ashby IIs, Obelisk IIs v Bold Dragoon IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v St Michaels 74 IIs.

Division 13: Barby IIIs v Spencer Bruerne IIs, Barton Seagrave IIs v Stony Stratford Vs, Old IIIs v Thrapston IVs, Rushden & Dean Academy v Kettering IVs, S&L Corby IIIs v Isham Zingari

