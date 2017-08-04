NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: White leads by example as champions ONs keep themselves in the title picture

Have your say

Old Northamptonians remain right in the hunt to regain their Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division title as they dominated a draw with pre-match leaders Peterborough on Saturday.

The stalemate actually allowed Rushton to go top of the pile, but the ONs are well in the mix in third place, just six points adrift of the leaders, and three points shy of Peterborough in second.

Brixworth v Rushton

ONs knew it was a game they couldn’t afford to lose and skipper Rob White led the way with the bat, hitting 97 as the ONs posted 236 for seven, with James Grayson making 63.

Posh were never in the hunt after a clatter of early wickets, and they played for draw at 131 for six, Tom Webb claiming three for 31.

Rushton claimed top spot thanks to a 32-run win at Brixworth.

Ben Coddington and Jack Parker both made 35 as Rushton made a modest looking 173 for nine, but it was enough as Parker then took five for 65 to dismiss Brixworth for 141, despite the best efforts of Toby Cowley, who hit 56.

Fourth-placed Finedon Dolben are only 13 points off the top thanks to an easy eight-wicket win over struggling Stony Stratford.

Scott Clark stood alone with the bat, making 45 as Stony were rolled over for 148, Ed Hodgson snaring four for 39, and Callum Berrill then smacked 65 not out to see Finedon to 151 for two.

Elsewhere, inconsistent Saints were six-wicket winners over fifth-placed Oundle, the win being set up by Joe Stockdale (4-60) as the Oundle were bowled out for just 137.

Northants man Saif Zaib then did the business with the bat, as his 73 steered Saints to 138 for four.

Elsewhere, rock-bottom Wollaston secured a draw with Geddington, while Horton House lost to Rushden (details below).

Results, Saturday, July 29

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 141 all out (Toby Cowley 56, Ben Parker 5-65) lost to Rushton 173-9 (Ben Coddington 35, Jack Parker 35, Bradley Armer 32, Ross McLean 3-40) by 32 runs

Finedon Dolben 151-2 (Callum Berrill 65no, Drew Brierley 37, Greg Evans 35no) beat Stony Stratford 148 all out (Scott Clark 45, Ed Hodgson 4-39) by 8 wkts

Geddington 178-9 (Amit Dhadwal 74, Christopher Perry 3-37, Tom Doyle 5-28) drew with Wollaston 237-8 (Tom Doyle 85, Christopher Perry 36no, Ned Wilson 3-30)

Saints 138-4 (Saif Zaib 73) beat Oundle 137 all out (Ben Smith 40, Joe Stockdale 4-60) by 6 wkts

Peterborough 121-6 (Paul McHahon 36, Tom Webb 3-31) drew with Old Northamptonians 236-7 (Rob White 97, James Grayson 63)

Rushden 182-6 (Sam Kumar 87, William Knibbs 5-57) beat Horton House 180 all out (Ewan Cox 62, Mark Wolstenholme 56, Chanaka Ruwansiri 6-71) by 4 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 217 all out (Suk Singh 69, Duncan Croker 78, Adam Mather 5-50) beat Desborough 122 all out (Simon Renshaw 49no, Tashwin Lukas 6-36) by 95 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 179-8 (James Mellor 52, Paul Harris 37no, Ben Atkinson 3-59, Adam Davies 3-28) beat Isham 177 all out (Elliott James 31, Ben Atkinson 80, Nicholas Cooper 4-53) by 2 wkts

Overstone Park 210-8 (Charles Edwards 75, Vikesh Patel 30) drew with East Haddon 125-7 (Michael Hale 33, Sheel Patel 3-26)

Thrapston 145 all out (Will Groenland 63, Daniel Beere 3-44, Ben Roberts 4-37) lost to Loddington 222-6 (Josh Plowright 54, Amer Nazir 58) by 77 runs

Weekley and Warkton 186-9 (Jacob Plamer 72, Reg Griggs 33, Kunjal Amin 3-32) drew with Finedon Dolben IIs 199 all out (Harris Syed 43, Nathan Piper 37, Andy Stanley 5-52)

Wellingborough Town 239-9 beat Burton Latimer 235-8 (David Shelford 32, Alan Sewell 30, Alistair McClure 55, Udo Maartens 42, Kyle Awbery 3-50) by 1 wkt

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 218 all out (Thomas Mills 57, George Brooks 50, Jack Patching 84, Anil Joshi 6-41) lost to Wellingborough Indians 220-8 (Jignesh Patel 47, Sunny Patel 38no) by 2 wkts

Great Houghton 199 all out (Alex Smith 36, Luke McAfee 73, Michael McChaughan 30, Russell Eady 5-49) beat Rushden IIs 140 all out (Tom Firm 36, Greg Pearce 3-20, Luke McAfee 4-48) by 59 runs

Irthlingborough Town 165-2 (Ashley Doggett 64no, Neil White 87) beat Long Buckby 164 all out (Duncan Harris 34, Terry Cooper 49no, Ben Parsons 3-36) by 8 wkts

Kettering 112 all out lost to Northampton Saints IIs 182 all out by 70 runs

Old Wellingburians 120-6 (Mujtaba Khan 48) drew with Peterborough IIs 197-8 (Balaji Ganesan 33, Dhaanyaal Iqbal 40, Shahrayz Nazim 3-33)

St Crispins Ryelands 183-2 (Thomas Robotham 94, Martin Quenby 46) beat Old 182-9 (Benjamin Turner 32, Terry Eaglen 34, Matt Rowe 5-47) by 8 wkts

DIVISION THREE

Horton House IIs 165-9 (Kiron Das 52, Elijah Glover 46, Fraser Bennett 3-36) beat Brixworth IIs 161 all out (Robert Dow 49, Chris Richmond 40, Andrew Gosling 4-36) by 4 runs

Kislingbury 199-9 (Byron Wyngard 47, Ed Smith 38, Jamie Forrest 71no) beat Old Grammarians 150 all out (Hari Patel 39, Benjamin Brown 5-40) by 49 runs

Oundle IIs 151 all out (Steve Brooks 32, Ross Murray 33, James Baldwin 3-33) lost to Heyford 152-5 (Jacob Glider 34, Simon Legge 30, James Edwards 41no, Matthew Baker 39no) by 5 wkts

Rothwell 128 all out (Kye Parker 41no, Andre Brennan 5-51) lost to Irchester 129-5 (Charles Cotter 33no, Adam Gasson 3-24) by 5 wkts

Stony Stratford IIs 210-8 (Simon Chapman 68, Jamie Baxter 50no, Mark Allbright 3-41) lost to Great Oakley 211-4 (Shan Devraj 74, Ryan Alderson 67, Nathan Griggs 34) by 6 wkts

Wollaston IIs 145-7 (Marcus Shelton 66no, Rory Seymour 6-45) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 144 all out (James Hawkins 60, Kamran Bahra 3-31, Steve Musgrave 6-49) by 3 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 144 all out (Daniel Broughton 40, Daniel Thacker 5-32) lost to Overstone Park IIs 146-6 (Sam Noble 4-37) by 4 wkts

Grendon and Prims 98 all out (Cole McWilliam 5-10) lost to Geddington IIs 101-3 by 7 wkts

Raunds 269-6 (Adam Lack 37, Ben Simpson 43, Lewis Gates 78, Daniel Piggott 44no) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 266-7 (Simon Brett 35, Nick Coles 80, Chris Stock 53no, Chris Perry 3-82) by 4 wkts

Rushton IIs 203-5 (Dean Joy 101no, Geoff Thompson 43no, James McDermott 3-39) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 122 all out (Ben Williamson 4-45) by 81 runs

Weldon 125-2 (Sinjin Bulbring 54, Joshua McLellan 43no) beat Podington 121 all out (Louis Toseland 37, Harpreet Saini 3-18) by 8 wkts

West Haddon and Guilsborough 258 all out (Peter Gregerson 36, James Nuttall 57, Neil Humphrey 97no, Bob Smith 4-49) drew with St Crispins Ryelands IIs 230-9

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 208 all out (Warren Grundy 40, Jarrod Van Der 32, Daniel Blatch 35) drew with Northampton Saints IIIs 178-5 (Bobby Hussain 33, Syed Ali Naqi 89, Daniel Blatch 4-20)

Cogenhoe 225-8 (Gareth Goddard 6, Henry Swallow 34, Phillip Cross 3-54) beat Rothwell IIs 118 all out (Cory Ludwig 37, Nick Lester 5-36) by 107 runs

S and L Corby 126-4 (Shaun Elliot 38) beat Kettering IIs 122 all out (Kudir Ali 5-12) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IIIs 79 all out (Tom McNally 5-29) lost to Thrapston IIs 296-4 (John Dawkins 43, James Loader 72, Mark Palmer 80no, Andy Stoker 39, Tom Mcnally 31no) by 217 runs

Yelvertoft 177-4 (Will Negus 129no) drew with Weekley and Warkton IIs 217 all out (Lee Fox 80, Navinder Nangla 34, Samuel Peasnall 37, Aaron Ellis 6-44)

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 166 all out (Shay Kirk 3-33, Brady Day 4-18) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 217-6 (Ben Potkins 32, Martin Hills 73, Sam Knight 34, Bill Craddock 5-76) by 51 runs

East Haddon IIs 112-7 (Matthew Coe 49no, John Burdett 5-24) drew with Harlestone 206-9 (Timothy Jakeman 31, Joe Ball 46, Steve Gillespie 40no, Stuart Keeping 3-44)

Loddington IIs 115 all out (Ranjit Nanda 31, Simon Smith 4-25) lost to Obelisk 124 all out (Ryan Rayment 30, Ryan Hawthorn 3-26, Max Gault 4-20) by 9 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Mears Ashby 132 all out (Greg Reis 58, William Sercombe 5-30) beat Desborough IIs 124 all out (Jon Roberts 37, Jamie Burrows 4-42) by 8 runs

Spencer Bruerne 205-9 (Ashley Morris 100, Sam Heath 36) drew with Gretton 178-6 (Steven Baines 45, Josh Day 3-41)

St Michaels 74 173-4 (Chris Goodson 58, Mario Wickremasinghe 67no) beat Earls Barton IIs 67 all out (Jonathan Goodson 7-20) by 106 runs

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 74-1 (Nick Risely 34no, Gareth Edlington 30no) beat Barton Seagrave 72 all out (Sunil Bhatt 5-21) by 9 wkts

Bugbrooke 218 all out (Reece Barnes 36, Billal Bashir 61no, Steven Hobbs 40, James Higgs 5-54) beat West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs 102 all out (Ciaran Thomas 4-17) by 116 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 156-5 (David Heathfield 59, Nabs Suma 56no) beat Raunds IIs 153 all out (Joshua Andic 31, Jason Lovell 48, Laura Hathfield 5-12) by 5 wkts

Oundle IIIs 175-7 (Guy Bolsover 51, Sam Gerry 40) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 176-9 (Kyle Draper 37, Peter Ellis 4-54) by 1 wkt

St Michaels 185-7 (Matthew Collier 43, Dave Tebbutt 30, Neil Westland 51no) beat Bowden IIs 181-8 (Robert Gomez 36, Ben Wade 57, Dan Poynton 30) by 3 wkts

DIVISION NINE

Heyford IIs 185-9 (Tom Robson 46, Rhys Hopkins 51) beat Old Wellingburians IIs 147 all out (Ashish Ganatra 65no, Connor Robson 3-20) by 38 runs

Irchester IIs 96 all out (Jordan Everitt 43, Tim Brown 3-22) beat Brixworth IIIs 50 all out (Daniel askell 7-26) by 46 runs

Long Buckby IIs 132-8 (Joe Oliver 34, Matt Aitkwn 47, Alex Piper 4-29) lost to Hardingstone 134-7 (James Hall 33, Simon Chapman 43) by 3 wkts

Old Grammarians IIs 175-7 beat Great Houghton IIs 126-9 by 49 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 68 all out (Nazir Jabarkhall 3-15, Grady Nightgale 3-12) lost to St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 69-3 (Neil Blackwell 31) by 7 wkts

DIVISION 10

Harlestone IIs 110-0 beat Rushden IIIs 105 all out by 10 wkts

Kettering IIIs 131-4 (Suraj Dholakia 62no) beat Geddington IIIs 127 all out (David Goodjohn 49, Mark Pearson 34, Rod Parsons 4-27) by 6 wkts

Little Harrowden 27-2 beat Brigstock IIs 26 all out by 8 wkts

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 53 all out (Muhammad Azhar 4-19) lost to Kislingbury IIs 188-6 (Luke Evans 66, Stuart Gill 61) by 135 runs

Finedon Dolben IVs 174-9 (Mark Underwood 4-35) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 109-8 by 65 runs

Overstone Park IVs 0-0 lost to Higham Ferrers IIs 0-0 by forfeit

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 141-8 (Pete Smith 37, Stephen Leak 39) lost to Horton House IVs 142-9 (Danny Adams 69, Wesley Leak 4-22) by 1 wkt

DIVISION 12

Hardingstone IIs 117-3 (Paul Larkin 49) beat Bold Dragoon IIs 113-8 (Matthew Mooney 4-26) by 7 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 91-2 (Dylan Simpson 31) beat Grange Park 90 all out (Tony Adams 34, Lee Parsons 4-13) by 8 wkts

Obelisk IIs 69-4 beat Mears Ashby IIs 68 all out (Robert Kennedy 3-13, Charles Wright 4-12) by 6 wkts

DIVISION 13

Seagrave IIs 109 all out (Andy Coles 3-17) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 110-1 (Mark Behan 63, Terry Crabtree 39) by 9 wkts

Brixworth IVs 91 all out (Sam Houghton 4-21, Sathya Babu 3-17) lost to Isham Zingari 94-6 (David Hobbs 30) by 4 wkts

S and L Corby IIIs 277-2 (Jimmy Waheed 41, Paul Webster 167no, Kieran Lawman 31no) beat Kettering IVs 27 all out (Sean Guerin 5-9) by 250 runs

FIXTURES

Saturday, August 5

Premier Division: Brixworth v Rushden, Horton House v Peterborough, Old Northamptonians v Northampton Saints, Oundle v Finedon Dolben, Rushton v Wollaston, Stony Stratford v Geddington.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Overstone Park, East Haddon v Old Northamptonians IIs, Finedon Dolben IIs v Desborough, Isham v Thrapston, Loddington v Brigstock, Weekley & Warkton v Wellingborough Town.

Division Two: Long Buckby v Kettering, Northampton Saints IIs v Old Wellingburians, Old v Wellingborough Indians, Peterborough IIs v Great Houghton, Rushden IIs v Earls Barton, St Crispin & Ryelands v Irthlingborough.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Oundle IIs, Heyford v Rothwell, Irchester v Kislingbury, Old Grammarians v Horton House IIs, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Brixworth IIs, Wollaston IIs v Stony Stratford IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Bowden, Geddington IIs v Raunds, Overstone Park IIs v Rushton IIs, Podington v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs, Weldon v Grendon & Prims, Wellingborough Town IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough.

Division Five: Kempston v Cogenhoe, Kettering IIs v Bold Dragoon, Northampton Saints IIIs v Yelvertoft, Rothwell IIs v S&L Corby, Stony Stratford IIIs v Higham Ferrers, Thrapston IIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs.

Division Six: Carrib United v Burton Latimer IIs, Harlestone v Podington IIs, Obelisk v Irthlingborough IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v East Haddon IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Horton House IIIs, Earls Barton IIs v Old IIs, Gretton v Great Oakley IIs, S&L Corby IIs v Spencer Bruerne, St Michaels 74 v Mears Ashby.

Division Eight: Barton Seagrave v Bugbrooke , Bowden IIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, Overstone Park IIIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, Raunds IIs v Abington, St Michaels (N) v Oundle IIIs.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Heyford IIs, Great Houghton IIs v Hardingstone, Old Wellingburians IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Long Buckby IIs.

Division 10: Geddington IIIs v Harlestone IIs, Little Harrowden v Kettering IIIs, Rushden IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Weldon IIs.

Division 11: Cogenhoe IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Horton House IVs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Kislingbury IIs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Thrapston IIIs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Bugbrooke IIs v Irthlingborough IIIs, Grange Park v Obelisk IIs, Hardingstone IIs v Old Grammarians IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Stony Stratford IVs.

Division 13: Kettering IVs v Brixworth IVs, Old IIIs v Barby IIIs, Stony Stratford Vs v S&L Corby IIIs, Thrapston IVs v Barton Seagrave IIs

