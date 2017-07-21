NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Momi holds his nerve to steer rock-bottom Wollaston to first win of the season

Have your say

Wollaston claimed their first win over the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division season at the 13th attempt as they beat Saints by five wickets.

Tom Doyle was the bowling star for the rock-bottom side as he claimed four for 33 as Saints were bowled out for just 135, with their top scorer being Said Zaib with 34.

Chris Perry also did his bit with the ball, taking three for 20, before Ajay Momi did the business with the bat, striking 68 to steer the villagers to 140 for five and that elusive victory.

Leaders Peterborough stayed top with an easy eight wicket win over Stony Stratford, who were dismissed for 208 despite 65 from James Pickles, with Joe Dawborn snaring four for 43 with the ball.

Posh then cruised to 211 for two with David Clarke hitting 84 and Asim Butt 67.

In second place are Rushton who were five-wicket winners over Horton House.

House batted first, and although Elliott Ruff (46) and Mark Wolstenholme (35) scored runs, they were rushed out for just 147 (Ben Parker 6-74) and Rushton coasted home at 150 five, Andrew Reynoldson top scoring with 44.

Reigning champions Old Northamptonians maintained their title challenge with a three-wicket triumph over Brixworth, who posted 189 for nine.

Skipper Rob White found his batting form for ONs to see them to 191 for seven, and they stay third, 17 points off the top.

Elsewhere. Finedon were seven-wicket winners against Geddington and Oundle beat Rushden by three wickets.

RESULTS

Saturday, July 15

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 189-9 (Alex Lacey 36) lost to Old Northamptonians 191-7 (Rob White 74, Thomas Hafil 30) by 3 wkts

Finedon Dolben 162-7 (Greg Evans 32, reig Hofbauer 30, Luke Cummins 4-47) beat Geddington 159 all out (Luke Cummins 45, Chris Goode 4-33, Ed Hodgson 3-55) by 3 wkts

Horton House 147 all out (Mark Wolsetnhome 35, Elliott Ruff 46, Andrew Reynoldson 3-43, Ben Parker 6-74) lost to Rushton 151-5 (James Kettleborough 38, Andrew Reynoldson 44, Mark Wolstenholme 3-75) by 5 wkts

Northampton Saints 135 all out (Saif Zaib 34, Tom Doyle 4-33, Chris Perry 3-20) lost to Wollaston 140-5 (Ajay Momi 68) by 5 wkts

Peterborough 211-2 (Asim Butt 67, David Clarke 84) beat Stony Stratford 208 all out (James Pickles 65, Michael Wells 46, Joe Dawborn 4-43) by 8 wkts

Rushden 215 all out (Sam Kumar 39, Chanaka Ruwansiri 41, William Bates 39, Bashrat Hussain 5-59) lost to Oundle 216-7 (Ben Graves 38, Ben Smith 51, Ben Groom 53no) by 3 wkts

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 206 all out (Udo Maartens 60, John Maynard 49no, Michael Evans 5-63) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 121 all out (Mike Davis 34, Will Baines 5-67, John Maynard 4-26) by 85 runs

Old Northamptonians IIs 117-7 (Jack Newton 31no, Daniel Hill 40, Adam Mather 4-40) beat Desborough 116 all out (James Peel 32, Phillip Evans 3-16, Mohit Nain 3-21) by 3 wkts

Overstone Park 159 all out (Kunal Patel 51, Guy Sunter 43, Daniel Beere 5-42) lost to Loddington 161-4 (Jaynesh Patel 43, Amer Nazir 34no) by 6 wkts

Thrapston 107 all out (Tashwin Lukas 3-30, Ethan Delargy 3-27) lost to Brigstock 109-5 (Ethan Delargy 33) by 5 wkts

Weekley and Warkton 208-8 (Jacob Palmer 41, James Smith 67no, Christopher Plowman 3-54) lost to East Haddon 209-6 (Richard Whorton 46, Michael Hale 34, Stephan Joubert 65, Andy Stanley 3-57) by 4 wkts

Wellingborough Town 168 all out (James Howes 50, Jake Westley 38, Ben Atkinson 3-45) lost to Isham 258-9 (Elliott James 37, Dominic Barritt 64, Ben Atkinson 48, Brandon Hawker 48, Kyle Awbery 4-76) by 90 runs

DIVISION TWO

Great Houghton 129 all out (Charlie Lawrence 4-28) lost to Earls Barton 132-5 (Thomas Mills 68, Jason Minney 32) by 5 wkts

Irthlingborough Town 192-1 (Ashley Doggett 74no, Neil White 88no) beat Peterborough IIs 190 all out (Nadir Haider 51, Ben Parsons 3-64, Michael Jones 4-38) by 9 wkts

Kettering 104-0 (Guven Kooner 80no) beat Rushden IIs 98 all out (Shivam Popat 5-32) by 10 wkts

Old Wellingburians 150-2 (Matthew Ingram 56, Jayesh Desai 67) beat Wellingborough Indians 149 all out (Bhavin Patel 43, Karim Prince 3-47) by 8 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands 249-8 (Tom Goodman 70, Chris Taylor 45, Kyle Smith 49, Liam Watkin 3-53) drew with Northampton Saints IIs 211-9 (Liam Bligh 39, Elliot Deeks 75)

DIVISION THREE

Great Oakley 206-4 (Shan Devraj 61, Ruan Kotze 55no) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 179 all out (Amrit Basra 117, Mark Allbright 5-65) by 27 runs

Kislingbury 149-8 (Byron Wyngard 34, Patrick Morris 32, Stephen Finch 3-36) beat Horton House IIs 145 all out (James Reynolds 53, Stephen Finch 31, Ed Smith 3-13, Eddie Fowler 3-44) by 2 wkts

Oundle IIs 188-2 (Richard Cunningham 52, Steve Brooks 114) beat Old Grammarians 185 all out (Tim Sheperdson 47, Anthony Sheperdson 69, Jack Bolsover 4-29) by 8 wkts

Rothwell 200 all out (Rohin Thapar 77, Richard Panter 37, Fraser Bennett 3-74) beat Brixworth IIs 49 all out (Dean Spreadbury 7-17) by 151 runs

Stony Stratford IIs 206 all out (Andrew Miller 71) lost to Irchester 212-9 (Andrew Brennan 99, Craig McDonald 32, Stephen Richardson 4-48) by 6 runs

Wollaston IIs 205 all out (Cameron Monteith 34, Jacob Gilder 5-63) beat Heyford 110 all out (Kamran Bahra 3-27, Steve Musgrave 5-33) by 95 runs

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 132-8 (Anthony Roberts 30, Ben Harris 4-44) drew with St Crispins Ryelands IIs 199 all out (Noorullah Alozai 95, David Hylands 39, Sam Freer 5-51)

Geddington IIs 294-9 (Mark Thomas 84, Danial O’Callaghan 118, Kieran Fowler 4-59) beat Podington 121 all out (Tom Hart 31, Adam Tee 64, Cole McWilliam 3-23, Marcus Knight 3-31) by 173 runs

Grendon and Prims 150 all out (Steve Hanwell 34, Matthew Mills 4-36) lost to Overstone Park IIs 289-7 (James Sales 70, Tom Cooke 35, Alex Quatrine 63, Ben Hartley 51no) by 139 runs

Raunds 101-1 (Adam Lack 33, James York 31no) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 100 all out (Tyrone Roach 45, Ollie Bates 7-56) by 9 wkts

Rushton IIs 170 all out (John Fletcher 39, Aaron Lingley 54, Peter Gregerson 5-57) lost to West Haddon and Guilsborough 257 all out (Peter Gregerson 129, Ryan Lingley 4-41) by 87 runs

Weldon 207 all out (Jonathan Freeman 64, Harpreet Saini 67, Adam Denton 4-61) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 203 all out (Cameron Arnold 82, Alex Hawkes 32, Zak Gillies 3-59) by 4 runs

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 175 all out (Daniel Blatch 37, Mark Holliday 32, James Martin 8-52) lost to Yelvertoft 237-8 (James Martin 46, Adrian Ratnayke 45, Martin Lewis 97no, Seb Lord 4-96) by 62 runs

Cogenhoe 259-4 (Gareth Goddard 110no, Daniel McLaughin 34, Henry Swallow 36, Matt Morrissey 35, Ben Garratt 35no) drew with Northampton Saints IIIs 205-7 (Bobby Hussain 73, Kevin Jebasingh 32, Richard Scott 37no)

Higham Ferrers 226-9 (Phillip Materna 85, Danny Harris 51, Arun Bains 4-52) beat Kettering IIs 81 all out (Steven Materna 3-15, John Lonley 3-12) by 145 runs

Kempston 312-6 (Daniel Clark 60, Ashly Field 46, Leon Harvey 60, Nigel Thorn 48no, Matthew Plowman 57no) beat Thrapston IIs 157 all out (Ffrancon Williams 48, Leon Harvey 4-21) by 155 runs

S and L Corby 202 all out (Ben Lawman 78, Don Chan 34, Sagar Patel 3-64) beat Weekley and Warkton IIs 179 all out (Lee Fox 39, Tony Thurman 3-55, Evan Clark 3-30) by 23 runs

Stony Stratford IIIs 168-3 (Andy Preston 89, Jamie Walsh 41) beat Rothwell IIs 166 all out (Jordan Henshaw 33, Greville Henshaw 43, Jonathan Swann 30) by 7 wkts

DIVISION SIX

East Haddon IIs 212 all out (Matthew Coe 65, Cameron Burns 4-54, Danny Stratford 3-14) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIs 213-8 (Danny Stratford 56, Leighton Griffiths 32, Sam Yates 3-34) by 2 wkts

Loddington IIs 158-9 (Luke Hanley 62, Michael Allen 7-38) drew with Harlestone 207 all out (James Ball 60, Amir Ahmed 50, Joe Ball 40, Martin Prowse 3-52)

Podington IIs 167-9 (Alan Coleman 52, David Watts 47, Joshua Whitwell 4-45) drew with Burton Latimer IIs 165-9 (Alan Sewell 30, Luke Styman 52, Jon Woods 52, David Watts 4-40)

Wellingborough Indians IIs 166 all out (Waqas Elahi 39, Divesh Patel 32, Adam Lloyd 3-31) beat Obelisk 81 all out (Hiren Patel 4-28) by 85 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 118 all out (David Peel 34, Matthew Desborough 5-25) lost to Earls Barton IIs 315-6 (Jack Patching 156, Paul Smith 78, Alan Steed 3-99) by 197 runs

Mears Ashby 207-8 (Tony Coles 39, Stephen Thompson 40, Michael Park 3-72) lost to Gretton 208-4 (Andrew Ward 74, Robert Ellis 49) by 6 wkts

Old IIs 238-5 (Gareth Tighe 31, James Smith 96, Toby Bence 59) lost to Spencer Bruerne 239-4 (Robert Tootell 52no, James Aldis 3-58) by 6 wkts

St Michaels 74 139-5 (Anthony Webb 73no, Mark Coleman 39, Graeme Robinson 3-37) beat S and L Corby IIs 138 all out (Kris Sayers 33, Reece Hobson 5-33) by 5 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 154-8 (Marc Gillham 52no, Billal Bashir 3-16) beat Bugbrooke 99 all out (Stuart Gilmour 3-12) by 55 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs beat West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs by forfeit

Oundle IIIs 278 all out (Guy Bolsover 104, Matt Palmer 63, Jack Gerry 47, Jake Lund 3-66) beat Barton Seagrave 182 all out (Matt Earl 31, Jack Butlin 62, Connel Ray 3-42) by 96 runs

Overstone Park IIIs 163-4 (Thomas Pope 42, Steve Arnold 41) beat Bowden IIs 158 all out (Robert Gomez 31, Daniel Varnsverry 54, Sam Wood 4-10) by 6 wkts

St Michaels 191-6 (Matthew Collier 36, Malcolm Swann 52, Ian Geddes 44) beat Raunds IIs 35 all out (Malcolm Swann 5-5) by 156 runs

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 106 all out (Russell Parsons 31, Daniel Skevington 3-29) lost to Great Houghton IIs 192-9 (Ryan West 54, Robert Hart 53, Christian Timm 3-43) by 86 runs

Heyford IIs 135-9 lost to Hardingstone 258-4 by 123 runs

Irchester IIs 165-5 (Jordan Everitt 97no, Michael Gough 3-46) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 164-9 (Neil Blackwell 37, Jordan Everitt 5-18) by 5 wkts

Old Grammarians IIs 130-2 (Phillip Mutlow 50no, Lahkan Trivedi 59) beat Old Wellingburians IIs 128 all out (Anurag Bankley 50, Ashish Ganatra 37) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 10

Geddington IIIs 242-9 (Joshua Knight 39, Mark Pearson 58, Harry Spence 42no) lost to Brigstock IIs 243-7 (John Udall 31, Nige Shiells 87no) by 1 run

Kettering IIIs 131 all out (Adrian Ward 4-32) lost to Wollaston IIIs 135-3 (Cameron Melly 78no, Harry Turner 3-42) by 7 wkts

Little Harrowden 59-2 (Brian Mitchum 30no) beat Rushden IIIs 58 all out (Thomas Ray 4-16, Salman Khan 3-9) by 8 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIIs 89-9 (Kristien Warren 3-23, Mark Rawson 3-16) lost to Weldon IIs 90-4 (Matthew Hay 34no) by 6 wkts

DIVISION 11

Finedon Dolben IVs 142-9 (Alex Pearson 57, Edward Gray 3-9) beat Higham Ferrers IIs 113 all out (Antony Smith 38, Sanjay Patel 3-30) by 29 runs

Horton House IVs 152-8 (Graham Harris 5, Chris Archer 44, Nathan Jones 4-17) lost to Kislingbury IIs 210-6 (Luke Evans 144) by 58 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 222-3 (Steve Adams 100, Pete Smith 36) beat Burton Latimer IIIs 163-8 (Ian Watson 30, Santu Choudhury 34, Julian Hakes 4-49) by 59 runs

Thrapston IIIs 199-4 (Ryan Draper 40no, Kyle Oliver 68) lost to Overstone Park IVs 201-5 (Alan Fitz 44, Nathan Metcalfe 38) by 5 wkts

DIVISION 12

Bugbrooke IIs 154 all out (Liam Jackson 52, Selvrasa Venugobi 33, Jake Baldwin 3-23) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 257-4 (Marcus Bates 35, Saad Ahmad 81no, Daniel Kelly 45no) by 103 runs

Hardingstone IIs 188-5 (Gareth Barnard 89no, Andrew Boot 41) beat Grange Park 171 all out (Murshedur Rahman 36, Craig Johnson 7-39) by 17 runs

Old Grammarians IIIs 122 all out (Charlie Bridgeford 30, Gordon Williams 3-27) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 173 all out (Stuart Gray 32, Daniel Smith 34, Charlie Bridgeford 3-16) by 51 runs

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 174 all out (Deepak Kaulgud 4-26) beat Stony Stratford Vs 70 all out (Ben Harris 3-14, Dave Norton 4-24) by 104 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 176-3 (Lloyd Hayes 98) beat Kettering IVs 138 all out (Alonza Weekes 32, Jordan Harding 3-35) by 38 runs

Old IIIs 100-9 (Guy Morgan 3-12) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 207-8 (Mark Behan 79, Dan Fox 31, John Chilon 4-52) by 107 runs

S and L Corby IIIs 101 all out (David Highes 3-32, Charlie Batchelor 5-11) lost to Brixworth IVs 105-4 (George Patten 34no) by 6 wkts

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 22

Premier Division: Horton House v Brixworth, Old Northamptonians v Rushden, Oundle v Peterborough, Rushton v Geddington, Stony Stony Stratford v Northampton Saints, Wollaston v Finedon Dolben.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Weekley & Warkton, Desborough v Thrapston, East Haddon v Wellingborough Town, Finedon Dolben IIs v Brigstock, Isham v Overstone Park, Loddington Loddington v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Long Buckby v St Crispin & Ryelands, Northampton Saints IIs v Irthlingborough Town, Old v Earls Barton, Peterborough IIs v Kettering, Rushden IIs v Old Wellingburians, Wellingborough Indians v Great Houghton.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Kislingbury, Great Oakley v Wollaston IIs, Heyford v Stony Stratford IIs, Irchester v Oundle IIs, Old Grammarians v Rothwell, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Horton House IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Grendon & Prims, Geddington IIs v Weldon, Overstone Park IIs v Raunds, Podington v West Haddon & Guilsborough, St Crispin &Ryelands IIs v Rushton IIs, Wellingborough Town IIs v Bowden.

Division Five: Kempston v Stony Stratford IIIs, Kettering IIs v Cogenhoe, Northampton Saints IIIs v S&L Corby, Rothwell IIs v Higham Ferrers, Thrapston IIs v Yelvertoft, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Bold Dragoon.

Division Six: Caribbean United v East Haddon IIs, Harlestone v Isham IIs, Irthlingborough Town IIs v Podington IIs, Obelisk v Burton Latimer IIs.

Division Seven: Earls Barton IIs v Great Oakley IIs, Gretton v Horton House IIIs, S&L Corby IIs v Mears Ashby, Barton Seagrave v Old Northamptonians IVs.

Division Eight: Bowden IIs v Bugbrooke, Overstone Park IIIs v St Michaels (N), Raunds IIs v Oundle IIIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v Abington.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Old Grammarians IIs, Great Houghton IIs v Long Buckby IIs, Hardingstone v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Irchester IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Heyford IIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Weldon IIs, Geddington IIIs v Little Harrowden, Rushden IIIs v Kettering IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Harlestone IIs.

Division 11: Cogenhoe IIs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Thrapston IIIs, Kislingbury IIs v Overstone Park IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs.

Division 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Stony Stratford IVs, Bugbrooke IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Grange Park v Old Grammarians IIIs, Mears Ashby IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Obelisk IIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v S&L Corby IIIs, Old IIIs v Brixworth IVs, Stony Stratford Vs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Thrapston IVs v Barby IIIs