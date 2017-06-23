NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: Kettleborough steers Rushton to the top of the table

Former Northants batsman James Kettleborough hit an unbeaten 74 as Rushton moved to the top of the NCL Premier Division with a nine-wicket thrashing of morning leaders Oundle.

An excellent all-round bowling performance from Rushton, led by George Parker (3-31), ensured Oundle were dismissed for a below-par 152 all out.

Horton IIs v Wollaston IIs

That total was no problem for Kettleborough and Ben Coddington, who hit 62 not out, as the pair took Rushton to 156 for one.

Just 11 points now separate the top four, and reigning champions Old Northamptonians are beginning to flex their muscles.

They meet second-placed Oundle at Billing Road on Saturday, and will be full of confidence following their demolition of Stony Stratford last weekend.

Thomas Hafil hit 106 and skipper rob White 95 as ONs posted an imposing 325 for six, and White then led the bowling effort with four for 56 as Stony were bowled out for 201, despite James Warsop making an excpetional 120.

Bold Dragoon v Higham Ferrers

Peterborough are third after they squeezed past Saints by one wicket in a thriller at Birchfield Road East.

Northants teenager Saif Zaib top-scored with 48 as Saints made 186 all out, and then claimed three for 41 with the ball, but Posh sneaked home at 187 for nine.

Elsewhere, there was a win for Finedon against Rushden, Wollaston avoided defeat for the first time this season as they drew with Horton House while Brixworth also shared the spoils with Geddington in a high-scoring match.

PREMIER DIVISION

Bold Dragoon v Higham Ferrers

Finedon Dolben 129-8 (Mudasser Hussain 3-35, Chanaka Ruwansiri 3-45) beat Rushden 128 all out (Chanaka Ruwansiri 56, Tom Smith 4-37) by 2 wkts

Geddington 297-8 (Amit Dhadwal 69, Chris Harrison 42, Luke Cummins 113no) drew with Brixworth 290-6 (Fred Newborough 50, Marc Bell 99, Callum Guest 35, John Bowers 67)

Saints 186 all out (Saif Zaib 48, Afaq Barber 40, Paul Mcmahon 4-63) lost to Peterborough 187-9 (Asim Butt 44, Paul McMahon 34, Saif Zaib 3-41) by 1 wkt

Oundle 152 all out (Jonathan Dalley 40, George Parker 3-31) lost to Rushton 156-1 (James Kettleborough 74no, Ben Coddington 62no) by 9 wkts

Saints v Peterborough

Stony Stratford 201 all out (James Warsop 120, Rob White 4-56) lost to Old Northamptonians 325-6 (Rob White 95, Thomas Hafil 106, Zaakir Khawaja 40) by 124 runs

Wollaston 245-6 (Sam Drage 32, Tom Doyle 80, Matthew Jones 45) drew with Horton House 265-8 (Ben Wall 39, Ewan Cox 46, Mark Wolstenholme 32, Elliott Ruff 75, Christopher Perry 4-51)

DIVISION ONE

Brigstock 166-6 (Sat Singh 39, Tashwin Lukas 70no) beat Weekley and Warkton 162 all out (James Smith 49, Reg Griggs 43, Tashwin Lukas 3-27, Ethan Delargy 5-43) by 4 wkts

Desborough 220-6 (Scott Sanders 134, Luke Odell 104, Adam Mather 3-80) drew with Burton Latimer 305-5 (Wayne Steed 34, Adam Mather 88, James Peel 37no, Will Baines 3-55)

Isham 132 all out (Tim Robinson 31, Thomas Minney 6-57) beat Finedon Dolben IIs 118 all out (Mike Davis 51, Ben Atkinson 5-43) by 14 runs

Saints v Peterborough

Loddington 278-6 (Amer Nazir 85, Josh Plowright 72, Sean O’Neill 3-61) drew with East Haddon 178-9 (Stephan Joubert 112, Simon West 5-34)

Old Northamptonians IIs 205 all out (Richard Hudson 40, Tyler Mills 37, Matthew Jones 3-34) drew with Overstone Park 149-9 (Sam Bold 60no, Mohit Nain 4-30)

Thrapston 211 all out (George Groenland 38, Will Groenland 62) lost to Wellingborough Town 325-4 (James Howes 146, Ryan Lovell 100, Connor Gates 48no, Ben Perry 3-112) by 114 runs

DIVISION TWO

Earls Barton 124-0 (Callum Ward 43no, Matthew Rees 76no) beat St Crispins Ryelands 121 all out (Tom Goodman 40, Martin Quenby 30, Steven Rees 4-29) by 10 wkts

Great Houghton 276-4 (Alex Smith 48, Charles Hart 64no, Colin Wayman 45, Luke Mcafee 51no, Michael Jones 3-69) drew with Irthlingborough Town 240-8 (Ashley Doggett 124, Jon Potkins 37, Luke Mcafee 4-62)

Old Wellingburians 212-9 (Matthew Ingram 40, Suphil Pulipose 40, Nehal Patel 49, Jayesh Desai 41) lost to Kettering 214-5 (Guven Kooner 120, Nehal Patel 3-70) by 5 wkts

Peterborough IIs 199-9 drew with Old 246-4 (Ben Street 70, Sam Street 31, William Chilton 46, Ian Hamilton 30)

Rushden IIs 49 all out (Liam Watkin 7-8) lost to Saints IIs 326-6 (Chirag Mandayvia 66, Affie Hussain 64, Swaboon Zazi 80no, Syed Ali Naqi 50no, Daniel Robinson 3-49) by 277 runs

Wellingborough Indians 166-9 (Anand Panchal 34, Amit Patel 39no, Adrian Flynn 3-22, Daniel Lewis 4-33) beat Long Buckby 121 all out (Duncan Harris 32, Priyadatt Joshi 7-40) by 45 runs

DIVISION THREE

Brixworth IIs 167 all out (Ashley Hammond 34, Ceri Roberts 50, Mark Allbright 5-44) lost to Great Oakley 172-6 (Ryan Alderson 42, Nathan Griggs 42, Dave Marlow 4-32) by 4 wkts

Horton House IIs 176-6 (Matthew Ryan 32, Elijah Glover 83no) beat Wollaston IIs 175 all out (Simon Driver 58, Steve Musgrave 36, Elijah Glover 4-32) by 4 wkts

Irchester 112-6 (Andrew Brennan 30, Amrit Basra 4-15) beat Old Northamptonians IIIs 111 all out (Charles Cotter 5-22) by 4 wkts

Kislingbury 263-7 (Byron Wyngard 46, Jonathan Elder 72, Babar Khan 74) beat Stony Stratford IIs 142 all out (Ben Mitchell 40, Praveen Chandran 35, Byron Wyngard 7-48) by 121 runs

Old Grammarians 207-7 (Gary Small 70, Tim Sheperdson 50) lost to Heyford 211-3 (Jacob Gilder 89, Simon Legge 55, Martyn Cory 54no) by 7 wkts

Rothwell 57-3 (Nicky Kingsnorth 37) beat Oundle IIs 55 all out (Rohin Thapar 8-43) by 7 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

Bowden 229-9 (Karl Pollard 76, George Earl 3-29) drew with Raunds 149-9 (Adam Lack 31, Jason Lovell 35, Christopher Weir 3-30)

Overstone Park IIs 239-9 (Alex Quatrine 52, Daniel Webb 51no, Daniel Adams 39, Kieran Westbury 33no, Aaron Campion 3-36) lost to Podington 240-9 (Louis Toseland 67, Ian Hart 102no, Hitesh Patel 5-61) by 1 wkt

Rushton IIs 231-4 (Peter Frankcam 105, John Fletcher 47no, Harvey Burton 50) beat Grendon and Prims 229 all out (Oliver Hanwell 46, Dan Wood 53, Nick Colbourn 45, Aaron Lingley 5-24) by 6 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands IIs 157 all out (Brian Davis 37, Mark Neave 5-28) lost to Geddington IIs 158-7 (Mark Thomas 45, Daniel O’Callaghan 34, Mark Neave 39, Ben Harris 5-30) by 3 wkts

Wellingborough Town IIs 283 all out (William Farrar 111, Clive Farrar 47, Liam Creighton 3-42) beat Finedon Dolben IIIs 242 all out (Cameron Arnold 84, Tim Coleman 6-53) by 41 runs

West Haddon and Guilsborough 222 all out (Peter Gregerson 108, Dan Wells 7-33) lost to Weldon 226-4 (Connor McAlinden 80, Sinjin Bulbring 46, Joshua McLellan 39) by 6 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Bold Dragoon 86 all out (Daniel O’Dell 31, Christian Smart 3-16, Steven Materna 3-30) lost to Higham Ferrers 87-1 (Matt Ford 37no) by 9 wkts

Kettering IIs 106 all out (Tom McNally 4-23) lost to Thrapston IIs 195 all out (Andy Stoker 43, Thomas Stoker 34, Tim McMillan 6-46) by 89 runs

Saints IIIs 277-5 (Bobby Hussain 51, Dave Shardlow 44, Glenn Thompson 82no) lost to Rothwell IIs 278-7 (Stephen )’Brien 92, Greville Henshaw 46, Gary Freeman 40no) by 3 wkts

S and L Corby 185-6 (Navneet Agnihotri 45, Steve Loveland 42) beat Cogenhoe 184 all out (Fletcher Callaghan 30, Daniel McLaughin 37, Tony Thurman 5-52) by 4 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIs 230 all out (Lee Fox 113, Chris Stokes 30, Daniel Denton 3-57, James Lush 3-27) beat Kempston 203 all out by 27 runs

Yelvertoft 280-8 (James Martin 76, John Eccles 41, James Burnett 31, Bradley Fellows 39no, Jake Vickers 6-87) beat Stony Stratford IIIs 164 all out (Neil Fewtrell 30, Martin Lewis 3-41) by 116 runs

DIVISION SIX

Burton Latimer IIs 222-8 (Alan Sewell 79, Laura Tonks 36, Hiren Patel 4-32) drew with Wellingborough Indians IIs 239-8 (Hiren patel 118, Sunny Patel 30, Bill Craddock 5-71)

Carrib United 164 all out (Fabian Cummins 46, Raja Mahmood 47, Ryan Rayment 4-39) lost to Obelisk 176-9 (Michael Charnley 51, Matty Summerton 32, Zeshan Munawar 3-42) by 12 runs

East Haddon IIs 160 all out (Steve Kilsby 46, Alex Skerrett 4-38) lost to Isham IIs 161-7 (Alex Skerrett 39, Stuart Keeping 3-33) by 3 wkts

Irthlingborough Town IIs 163-9 (Leighton Griffiths 35, Stephen Ball 5-61) lost to Harlestone 166-5 (James Ball 37, Joe Ball 50, Stephen Ball 34no) by 5 wkts

Podington IIs 168-8 (Gary Fowler 76no, Stuart Coles 4-54) beat Loddington IIs 108 all out (Paul Davey 5-33) by 60 runs

DIVISION SEVEN

Great Oakley IIs 257-4 (Chris York 145, Gareth Evans 33) drew with Desborough IIs 187-7 (David Peel 64, Lewis Ward 36, Harvey Pullen 3-43)

Gretton 214-7 (Michael Park 47, Steven Baines 38) drew with Earls Barton IIs 290-8 (David Howe 90, Chris George 107, Michael Park 6-48)

Old IIs 149 all out (Alex Cluverhouse 38no, Greame Robinson 5-36) lost to S and L Corby IIs 150-7 (Ryan Buckingham 39, Mike McGeown 66, Toby Pert 3-25) by 3 wkts

Spencer Bruerne 145-6 beat St Michaels 74 144 all out (Anthony Webb 47, Chris Earl 42no, Sam Heath 4-21)) by 4 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Abington 236-4 (Jon Hill 31, Gareth Edlington 88, Vinodhkumar Chandrashekaran 80, Martin Baker 3-28) beat St Michaels 120 all out (Stuart Gilmour 5-18) by 116 runs

Barton Seagrave 185-7 (Jack Butloin 85) drew with Bowden IIs 240-5 (Francis Finnermore 47, Sam Gomez 103)

Bugbrooke 188 all out (James Letts 90, Tom Sidebottom 36, Darren Shelford 4-44) lost to Overstone Park IIIs 216-6 (Jason Millard 46, Paul McDowell 68no) by 28 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 276-5 (Jed Jenkins 59, Chris Locke 130no) drew with Oundle IIIs 223-5 (Justin jeffery 74, Matt Palmer 87)

DIVISION NINE

Hardingstone 211-3 (Jack Larkin 31, James Hall 41, Lee Bennett 84no) beat Old Wellingburians IIs 68 all out (Ben Mellor 7-24) by 143 runs

Heyford IIs 90-1 (Joshua Bastin 56no) beat Irchester IIs 89 all out (Laurence Buck 3-9) by 9 wkts

Long Buckby IIs 88 all out lost to Brixworth IIIs 170-8 (Keith Vince 31, Ian Bandey 54, Gary Chruch 4-38) by 82 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 199-4 (Lawrence Knowles 30, Pete Emith 37, David Hylands 68, Adam Massey 37, Archie Buglass 3-67) beat Great Houghton IIs 66 all out (Thomas Morris 5-16, Dan Herbert 3-2) by 133 runs

Wellingborough Town IIIs 67 all out (Steven Kendall 6-31) lost to Old Grammarians IIs 269-7 (Tyler Abraham 43, William Edwards 90, Michael Ward 30) by 202 runs

DIVISION 10

Harlestone IIs 186-3 (Russell Hyland 120no) beat Kettering IIIs 185 all out (Dale Munn 44, Lewis Yoyall 42, Alex Taylor 3-48) by 7 wkts

Weekley and Warkton IIIs 117 all out (Jack Tenney 39, Matthew Roberts 36, Karl Peasnall 4-31) lost to Little Harrowden 159-8 (Karl Peasnall 43, John Parry 3-10) by 42 runs

Weldon IIs 235-5 (Matthew Hay 128, William Hay 59) beat Geddington IIIs 77 all out (Dave Freebody 4-23, Steven Bilson 3-17) by 158 runs

Wollaston IIIs 142-0 (Andy Luck 43no, Andrew Monteith 84no) beat Brigstock IIs 140 all out (James Steward 50, Nigel Shiells 30, John Pike 3-22) by 10 wkts

DIVISION 11

Burton Latimer IIIs 174-8 (Santu Choudhury 31, Simon Burton 50no, Steve Walker 6-32) beat Thrapston IIIs 133-9 (Jeremy Burdett 68, Brendon O Sullivan 3-30, Santu Choudhury 5-26) by 41 runs

Cogenhoe IIs 173 all out (Russ Coleman 35, Ben Garratt 43, Andy Devonshire 5-22, Mohammad Abid 3-25) beat Kislingbury IIs 151 all out (Stuart Gill 30, Scott Rose 53, Chris Mason 3-44, James Bushell 4-21) by 22 runs

Finedon Dolben IVs 132-4 (Dominic Arnold 50) beat St Crispins Ryelands IVs 128 all out (Darren Tew 41, Dominic Arnold 3-32) by 6 wkts

Higham Ferrers IIs 140-7 (Rob Smith 74no, Gary Ray 3-20) beat Old Northamptonians Vs 136-9 (Gary Ray 44, Nick Bonser 4-21) by 3 wkts

Overstone Park IVs 203-7 (Ian Murphy 51, George Barry 35, Ethan La Porta 44, Chris Archer 3-50) lost to Horton House IVs 206-8 (Zahid Mirza 112, Chris Archer 48) by 2 wkts

DIVISION 12

Irthlingborough Town IIIs 90-1 (Dylan Simpson 31no, Vince Thomas 41no) beat Old Grammarians IIIs 89 all out (Ahsley Jeffery 41, Brady Stratford 5-16) by 9 wkts

Mears Ashby IIs 177-9 (Mike Gunasekara 64, Sam Spencer 3-44) lost to Bold Dragoon IIs 178-7 (James Hurrell 95no, Gordgon Williams 5-30) by 3 wkts

Obelisk IIs 100 all out (Matthew Mooney 4-23) lost to Hardingstone IIs 158 all out (Craig Johnson 53no, Harry Wright 5-38, Charles Wright 3-27) by 58 runs

St Michaels 74 IIs 141-4 (Matt Young 39, Rob Pinnington 74, Jake Roberts 45) lost to Grange Park 225-6 (Gareth Foster 40no) by 84 runs

Stony Stratford IVs 203-7 (Torin Little 35, Ian West 45no, Max Nagy 31) beat Bugbrooke IIs 192-8 (Liam Jackson 35, Gavin Dobson 39) by 11 runs

DIVISION 13

Brixworth IVs 147-5 (William Cox 70no, George Patten 44no) beat Old IIIs 143 all out (Jim Wells 3-22, Michael Bailey 3-13) by 5 wkts

Isham Zingari 87 all out (David Hobbs 33, Kyle Oliver 5-12) lost to Thrapston IVs 164-8 (Andrew Thomas 49, Les Thurbon 42) by 77 runs

Kettering IVs 214-6 (Dan Spencer 87njo, David Judd 79) lost to Spencer Bruerne IIs 216-2 (Mark Behan 34, Dave Field 77, Luke Adams 66) by 8 wkts

S and L Corby IIIs 181-9 (Kris Sayers 38, Kieran Lawman 55, Charlie Britton 4-37) beat Barby IIIs 141 all out (Richard Thompson 39) by 40 runs

FIXTURES

Saturday, June 24, 2017

Premier Division: Brixworth v Wollaston, Horton House v Stony Stratford, Old Northamptonians v Oundle, Peterborough v Finedon Dolben, Rushden v Geddington, Rushton v Northampton Saints.

Division One: Burton Latimer v Loddington, East Haddon v Isham, Finedon Dolben IIs v Old Northamptonians IIs, Overstone Park v Thrapston, Weekley & Warkton v Desborough, Wellingborough Town v Brigstock.

Division Two: Irthlingborough Town v Earls Barton, Kettering v Great Houghton, Long Buckby v Rushden IIs, Northampton Saints IIs v Peterborough IIs, Old v Old Wellingburians, St Crispin & Ryelands v Wellingborough Indians.

Division Three: Great Oakley v Old Grammarians, Heyford v Irchester, Old Northamptonians IIIs v Rothwell, Oundle IIs v Kislingbury, Stony Stratford IIs v Horton House IIs, Wollaston IIs v Brixworth IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Overstone Park IIs, Geddington IIs v Wellingborough Town IIs, Grendon & Prims v West Haddon & Guilsborough, Podington v Bowden, Raunds v Rushton IIs, Weldon v St Crispin & Ryelands IIs.

Division Five: Cogenhoe v Bold Dragoon, Higham Ferrers v Yelvertoft, Kempston v Northampton Saints IIIs, Rothwell IIs v Kettering IIs, Stony Stratford IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIs, Thrapston IIs v S&L Corby.

Division Six: Harlestone v Caribbean United, Isham IIs v Podington IIs, Loddington IIs v Burton Latimer IIs, Obelisk v East Haddon IIs, Wellingborough Indians IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIs.

Division Seven: Desborough IIs v Old IIs, Earls Barton IIs v Horton House IIIs, Mears Ashby v Spencer Bruerne, S&L Corby IIs v Gretton, St Michaels 74 v Great Oakley IIs.

Division Eight: Bowden IIs v Old Northamptonians IVs, Oundle IIIs v Abington, Overstone Park IIIs v West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs, St Michaels (N) v Bugbrooke.

Division Nine: Brixworth IIIs v Hardingstone, Great Houghton IIs v Heyford IIs, Irchester IIs v Wellingborough Town IIIs, Old Grammarians IIs v Long Buckby IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs.

Division 10: Brigstock IIs v Harlestone IIs, Kettering IIIs v Weekley & Warkton IIIs, Little Harrowden v Weldon IIs, Rushden IIIs v Wollaston IIIs.

Division 11: Horton House IVs v Higham Ferrers IIs, Kislingbury IIs v Finedon Dolben IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Cogenhoe IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IVs v Thrapston IIIs.

Divison 12: Bold Dragoon IIs v Irthlingborough Town IIIs, Bugbrooke IIs v St Michaels 74 IIs, Hardingstone IIs v Stony Stratford IVs.

Division 13: Barby IIIs v Brixworth IVs, Barton Seagrave IIs v S&L Corby IIIs, Old IIIs v Isham Zingari, Spencer Bruerne IIs v Stony Stratford Vs, Thrapston IVs v Kettering IVs