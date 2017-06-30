NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: It’s tight at the top as champions ONs pip Oundle in a thriller

It’s tight at the top of the Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division, with just one point separating the top three of Rushton, Peterborough and Old Northamptonians.

Rushton still lead the way by that single point, despite being held to a draw in a high-scoring clash with Saints last weekend, with Peterborough and ONs level in second and third after wins over Finedon Dolben and Oundle respectively.

That narrow four-run defeat to ONs saw Oundle drop to fourth, but they are still just 14 points off the top.

Northants teenager Saif Zaib was the main thorn in Rushton’s side, as he hit 129 to help Saints to a huge 350 all out, with Joe Collins and Tom Bradbeer both hitting 77.

Andrew Reynoldson, who claimed five for 108 in Saints’ innings, then smashed a brilliant 132 as Rushton tried to overhaul that massive target, but they fell short at 310 for eight, with Marc Jackson the third player on the day to hit 77!

In a low scoring game at Billing Road, reigning champions ONs pipped Oundle by four runs.

Paul Harris top-scored with 38, lifting his team from a precarious 79 for six as ONs posted 152 all out, with Ben Graves claiming five for 50.

Oundle must have fancied their chances of winning, especially as they were cruising at 70 for one, but ONs had other ideas as they were bowled out for 148.

Skipper Rob White spun his way to four for 39, while with William Heathfield claimed three for 54 as Oundle lost nine wickets for 78 runs.

Peterborugh were comfortable 54-run winners over Finedon, while elsewhere, Brixworth were 109-run winners over rock-bottom Wollaston, Rushden beat Geddington by 94 runs and Horton House and Stony Stratford played out a draw.

RESULTS,

Saturday, Hune 24

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 225-9 (Callum Guest 42, Henry Timm 30, Paul Blakemore 34, Peter Caunt 34, Joshua Steggles 4-62) beat Wollaston 116 all out (Matthew Jones 45, Ashley Starmer 3-37) by 109 runs

Horton House 286-5 (Ewan Cox 73, Jordan King 390, Ryan Turner 38, Mark Wolstenholme 68) drew with Stony Stratford 257-6 (James Warsop 119, Alex Strong 34no)

Old Northamptonians 152 all out (Paul Harris 38, Primesh Patel 3-21, Ben Graves 5-50) beat Oundle 148 all out (Hanno Kotze 44, Rob White 4-39, William Heathfield 3-54) by 4 runs

Peterborough 219-9 (Asim Butt 33, David Clarke 90, Chris Goode 3-49) beat Finedon Dolben 165 all out (Sean Davis 35, Greg Evans 55, Lewis Bruce 6-56) by 54 runs

Rushden 250 all out (William Bates 84, Oliver Woodhouse 84, Luke Cummins 4-44) beat Geddington 156 all out (Tiann Raubenheimer 32, James Gaul 4-60) by 94 runs

Rushton 310-8 (Andrew Reynoldson 132, James Kettleborough 33, Marc Jackson 77) drew with Northampton Saints 350 all out (Saif Zaib 129, Jack Mousley 32, Tom Bradbeer 77, Joe Collins 47, Andrew Reynoldson 5-108)

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 169 all out (Simon West 3-50, Calum Plowright 6-40) beat Loddington 167 all out (Josh Plowright 45, Andrew Flint 43, Will Baines 3-54) by 2 runs

East Haddon 295-4 (Jack Dudleston 51, Clin Lee 83, Stephan Joubert 87, Richard Hardwick 38no) drew with Isham 257-9 (Elliott James 116, Stephan Joubert 3-86)

Finedon Dolben IIs 164 all out (Jack Carroll 41, Phillip Evans 3-26, George Edmonds 3-17) lost to Old Northamptonians IIs 167-4 (James Mellor 95) by 6 wkts

Overstone Park 167 all out lost to Thrapston 175 all out (George Groenland 61, James Pamplin 40, Matthew Cannon 5-57, Sheel Patel 3-47) by 8 runs

Weekley and Warkton 135 all out (Liam Piddington 50, Tony Hall 4-52) lost to Desborough 233-8 (Simon Renshaw 75, Wayne Steed 33, William Patrick 4-81) by 98 runs

Wellingborough Town 120 all out (Tashwin Lukas 7-20) lost to Brigstock 151 all out (Patrick Croker 32, Tashwin Lukas 32. Kyle Awbery 5-32) by 31 runs

DIVISION TWO

Irthlingborough Town 216 all out (Martin Hills 61, Neil White 50, Alex McDonald 42, Kyle Lawrence 6-59) lost to Earls Barton 220-5 (Thomas Mills 42, Steven Rees 90, Liam Bond 31, Michael Jones 4-63) by 5 wkts

Kettering 121-3 (James Parker 36no, Rhys Linnell 51no) beat Great Houghton 117 all out (Ben Mousley 30, Wesley Langdon 4-13) by 7 wkts

Long Buckby 251-8 (Adam Vinson 60, Andrew Oliver 30no, Aidan Payne 4-63) beat Rushden IIs 129 all out (Callum Nicholson 44, Ashley Denton 30, Luke Church 4-12) by 122 runs

Northampton Saints IIs 237-7 (Elliot Deeks 74, Sawboon Zazi 38, Farhan Adil 3-63) drew with Peterborough IIs 284 all out (Srikanth Tummala 65, Sohail Hayat 39, Zed Barber 3-62)

Old 172-1 (Ben Street 70no, William Chilton 72no) beat Old Wellingburians 168 all out (Sameer Shah 38, Nehal Patel 38, Andy Hayward 3-50) by 9 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands 157 all out (Mark Richardson 62, Raul Patel 3-29) lost to Wellingborough Indians 273-9 (Bhavin Patel 72, Jignesh Patel 36, Anand Panchal 48, Amit Patel 41, Jake Spencer 3-69, Harry Rowe 4-63) by 116 runs

DIVISION THREE

Great Oakley 215 all out (Chris York 59, Owen Bell 32, Nathan Griggs 40, Anthony Sheperdson 6-59) drew with Old Grammarians 182-9 (Anthony Sheperdson 51, Mark Allbright 3-60, Daniel Pegg 3-53)

Heyford 82 all out (Craig McDonald 4-23, Nathan McDonald 3-22) lost to Irchester 192-6 (Harry Green 48no, Nathan McDonald 33) by 110 runs

Old Northamptonians IIIs 148 all out (Dave Watkin 31, Guy Holt 31, Dean Spreadbury 5-49) lost to Rothwell 226 all out (Ryan Spreadbury 60, Nicky Kingsnorth 52, Rohin Thapar 61, Tom White 3-57) by 78 runs

Oundle IIs 321-6 (Danyaal Malik 68, Ben Groom 109, Toby Snelling 57, Dale Ansell 3-87) drew with Kislingbury 232-9 (Eddie Fowler 68no, Benjamin Brown 34, Daniel Costello 5-84)

Stony Stratford IIs 219-9 (James Pickles 96, Simon Chapman 57, Henry Charter 4-44) beat Horton House IIs 140 all out (Ben Arnold 4-41) by 79 runs

Wollaston IIs 174-6 beat Brixworth IIs 170 all out (Lewis Perrin 54no, Kamran Bahra 3-34, Steve Musgrave 5-63) by 4 wkts

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 184-7 (Cameron Arnold 77, Marc Bliss 5-59) beat Overstone Park IIs 181 all out (Ashil Patel 40, Hitesh Patel 62, Toby Nevett 4-0) by 3 wkts

Geddington IIs 304-5 (Ryan Bell 51, Lee Sutherland 32, Colin Judd 60no, Mark Neave 66no) drew with Wellingborough Town IIs 274-7 (James McDermott 57, Thomas Keeney 61, Sam Coleman 73, Sam Smith 3-46)

Grendon and Prims 243 all out (Steve Hanwell 63, Dave Wood 46, Peter Gregerson 4-62, Adam Parton 3-43) lost to West Haddon & G’borough 244-8 (Peter Gregerson 62, Rob Woodhead 34, Jack Clark 3-34) by 2 wkts

Podington 202-8 (Liam Scouster 33, John Humphreys 37, Adam Tee 34, Daniel Broughton 5-37) drew with Bowden 259-9 (Karl Pollard 58, Alex Frith 43, Daniel Broughton 75no, Sam Noble 39, David Dicks 3-79)

Raunds 152 all out (Daniel Piggott 30, Ryan Lingley 5-48) beat Rushton IIs 98 all out (Chris Perry 7-31) by 54 runs

Weldon 253-8 (Connor McAlinden 147) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIs 119 all out (Brian Davis 43, Zak Gillies 3-21, Mark Rawson 4-20) by 134 runs

DIVISION FIVE

Cogenhoe 283-8 (Gareth Goddard 51, Henry Swallow 109, Daniel McLaughin 43, Daniel O’Dell 5-0) drew with Bold Dragoon 227-9 (Martin Wall 38, Mark Holliday 37, Daniel Blatch 33, Daniel O’Dell 35)

Higham Ferrers 272-9 (James Walker 32, Phillip Materna 126, Danny Harris 32, Callum Bentley 3-68) beat Yelvertoft 164 all out (Bradley Fellows 58, Steven Materna 4-38) by 108 runs

Kempston 300-2 (Richard Foot 123, Leon Harvey 39, Nigel Thorn 84no) beat Northampton Saints IIIs 129 all out (Jamie Law 40, Daniel Denton 4-3) by 171 runs

Rothwell IIs 228-5 (Cory Ludwig 75, Jamie Hart 31, Greville Henshaw 35, Phillip Cross 35, Louis Frost 30no) beat Kettering IIs 227-8 (Martin Reece 60, Rob Starsmore 40, Lewis Boyall 34) by 5 wkts

Stony Stratford IIIs 209-8 (Joseph West 97) lost to Weekley and Warkton IIs 210-2 (Lee Fox 78, Andrew Bussey 61, Sagar Patel 36no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION SIX

Harlestone 229-8 (Amir Ahmed 32, John Marshall 85no, Rejendra Patel 4-41) beat Carrib United 136 all out (Abid Zia 45, Michael Allen 4-23) by 93 runs

Isham IIs 270-2 (Ian Kelland 38, Nilesh Patel 122, Ben Reid 84no) drew with Podington IIs 190-8 (Alan Coleman 41, David Watts 42, David Barlow 3-7)

Loddington IIs 167-8 (James Coles 55, George Denton 30, Joshua Whitwell 4-48, Bill Craddock 3-40) drew with Burton L IIs 160-9 (Laura Tonks 41, Mark Wittering 31, Colin Harrop 4-25)

Obelisk 159-6 (Daniel Lyon 42, Adam Lloyd 36, Jon Gibson 4-42) drew with East Haddon IIs 220-6 (Nick Whorton 43, Daivd Browne 66, Steve Kilsby 67)

Wellingborough Indians IIs 248-6 (Hiren Patel 33, Dipesh Surti 42, Waqas Elahi 44, Sanjay Patel 45, Denish Champaneriya 47) drew with Irthlingborough Town IIs 153-8 (Sam Knight 40, Leighton Griggiths 35)

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 182 all out (Lewis Ward 42, Craig Roberts 36, Toby Pert 5-35) lost to Old IIs 228-8 (James Hope 52, Toby Bence 39, Alex Cluverhouse 42no, Craig Roberts 3-67) by 46 runs

Earls Barton IIs 145-2 (George Crisp 61no, Daniel Jackson 48) beat Horton House IIIs 144-9 (Sean Carter 3-35) by 8 wkts

Mears Ashby 206 all out (Antony Fragola 61, Ryan Minney 31, Josh Day 3-28) lost to Spencer Bruerne 283-7 (Alex Holmes 76, Joe York 97, Robert Tootell 31, Jamie Burrows 5-71) by 77 runs

S and L Corby IIs 143-4 (James Swan 47, Mike McGeown 33, Robert Dunn 30no, Gareth Packer 3-31) beat Gretton 142 all out (Andrew Ward 32, Steven Baines 36, Chris Dunn 5-15) by 6 wkts

St Michaels 74 222-8 (Anthony Webb 120) beat Great Oakley IIs 90 all out (James Hurrell 32, Steven Spruels 3-37, Chris Earl 5-21) by 132 runs

DIVISION EIGHT

Bowden IIs 244-5 (Fergus Kenny 46, Francis Finnermore 82, Robert Gomez 38, Simon Hill 3-45) beat Old Northamptonians IVs 116 all out (Sam Page 30, Lee Wilson 7-46) by 128 runs

Oundle IIIs 125-9 (Stuart Gilmour 4-32) drew with Abington 203-8 (Gareth Edlington 89, Patrick Dalziel 4-41)

Overstone Park IIIs 319-3 (Andrew Thacker 37, Sam Wood 115, Steve Arnold 103no) beat West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs 70 all out (Archie Houghton 30, Jason Millard 3-26, Sam Wood 4-5) by 249 runs

St Michaels (N) 141 all out (Tom Sidebottom 3-39, Billal Bashir 3-21) lost to Bugbrooke 143-5 by 5 wkts

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 231-6 (Keith Vince 43, Robert Dow 117, Ben Miller 3-31) lost to Hardingstone 233-9 (Robert Anderson 63, Harry Middleton 44no, James Hall 31, Robert Dow 5-53) by 1 wkt

Great Houghton IIs 245-5 (Ryan West 79, Harry Crisp 102, David Baker 3-48) beat Heyford IIs 149 all out (Joshua Bastin 36, Peter Rice 32) by 96 runs

Irchester IIs 181 all out (Shane Bicknell 50, Ryan Groves 54, Brian Maycock, Atiq malik 4-29) beat Wellingborough Town IIIs 113 all out (Hassan Shah 39, Brian Maycock 3-42, Mark Everitt 4-30) by 68 runs

Old Grammarians IIs 273-5 (Lahkan Trivedi 116, William Edwards 44, Tyler Abraham 52no) beat Long Buckby IIs 241-7 (Devan Sisodiya 56, Steven Postlethwaite 79, Max Harris 34) by 32 runs

Old Wellingburians IIs 192-7 (Anurag Bankley 36, Wasim Zaman 53no) lost to St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 194-5 (Neil Blackwell 72, Jonathan Funnell 56) by 5 wkts

DIVISION 10

Brigstock IIs 155-7 (Robert Pack 50, Jasdev Lal 3-14) beat Harlestone IIs 124 all out by 31 runs

Kettering IIIs 172-1 (Dale Munn 56no, Guiseppe Massimo 78no) beat Weekley and Warkton IIIs 171-5 (Leon Hines 52) by 9 wkts

Little Harrowden 160-9 (Faisal Iqbal 48, Joshua Knight 4-30) lost to Weldon IIs 164-2 (Will Jones 75) by 8 wkts

Rushden IIIs 152 all out (Jack Lake 36) lost to Wollaston IIIs 155 all out (Jacob Cotter 34, Andrew Monteith 40, Roger Dench 3-16) by 3 runs

DIVISION 11

Horton House IVs 75 all out (Guvinder Bhangal 36, Nick Bonser 3-26) lost to Higham Ferrers IIs 76-2 by 8 wkts

Kislingbury IIs 168-2 (Luke Evans 97no, Stuart Griffiths 31) beat Finedon Dolben IVs 167 all out (Paresh Patel 34, Muhammad Azhar 4-28) by 8 wkts

Old Northamptonians Vs 95 all out (Mark Bird 5-35, Adam Longley 3-12) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 152 all out (Mark Underwood 4-40) by 57 runs

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 161 all out (Darren Tew 39, Matthew Burrows 47, Michael Harrison 30) lost to Thrapston IIIs 184-5 (Tim Sawford 89, Braeden Bettles 31) by 23 runs

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 72 all out (Charlie Thomas 3-25, Ben Ross 5-5) lost to Irthlingborough Town IIIs 163 all out (Oliver Coleman 61, Daniel Kelly 3-11, James Hurrell 4-55) by 91 runs

Hardingstone IIs 113 all out (Andrew Boot 30, Mark Davidson 43) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 185 all out (Hashan 40, Max Nagy 34, Daniel Nagy 45) by 72 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 128-4 beat St Michaels 74 IIs 127 all out by 6 wkts

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 211-9 (Oliver Hawkins 37, Chey Manzella 66) beat Brixworth IVs 174-7 (Martin Batchelor 31, Dave Norton 3-38) by 37 runs

Barton Seagrave IIs 145-5 (Christopher Ellis 32, Liam Bailey 34) beat S and L Corby IIIs 143-7 (Kris Sayers 31) by 5 wkts

Old IIIs 217-3 (Terry Eaglen 51, Cai Mackman 83no, Neil Kitchener 30no) beat Isham Zingari 193 all out (Hal Robinson 47, David Kerr 74no, Benjamin Elston 3-33, John Chilton 3-58) by 24 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 272-4 (Luke Adams 164no, Dan Fox 40no) beat Stony Stratford Vs 91 all out (Ravi Dhaliwal 34, Lee Walters 3-6) by 181 runs

Thrapston IVs 260-7 (Kyle Oliver 103, Andrew Thomas 40no, Ian Russell 3-48) beat Kettering IVs 82 all out (Harry Turner 32, Mike Draper 3-22) by 178 runs

FIXTURES

Saturday, July 1

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Saints, Geddington v Peterborough, Old Northamptonians v Rushton, Oundle v Horton House, Stony Stratford v Brixworth, Wollaston v Rushden.

Division One: Brigstock v Overstone Park, Desborough v Wellingborough Town, East Haddon v Finedon Dolben IIs, Isham v Burton Latimer, Loddington & Mawsley v Weekley & Warkton, Thrapston v Old Northamptonians IIs.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Kettering, Great Houghton v Old Wellingburians, Saints IIs v Old, Peterborough IIs v Long Buckby, Rushden IIs v St Crispin & Ryelands, Wellingborough Indians v Irthlingborough.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Heyford v Old Northamptonians IIIs, Horton House IIs v Oundle IIs, Irchester v Great Oakley, Kislingbury v Rothwell, Old Grammarians v Wollaston IIs.

Division Four: Finedon Dolben IIIs v Podington, Overstone Park IIs v Geddington IIs, Rushton IIs v Bowden, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Grendon & Prims, Wellingborough Town IIs v Weldon, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Raunds.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v S&L Corby, Kettering IIs v Kempston, Northampton Saints IIIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Rothwell IIs v Thrapston IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Higham Ferrers, Yelvertoft v Cogenhoe.

Division Six: Burton Latimer IIs v Isham IIs, Caribbean United v Wellingborough Indians IIs, Harlestone v Obelisk, Irthlingborough IIs v Loddington & Mawsley IIs, Podington IIs v East Haddon IIs.

Division Seven: Great Oakley IIs v Mears Ashby, Gretton v Desborough IIs, Old IIs v St Michaels 74, S&L Corby IIs v Earls Barton IIs, Spencer Bruerne v Horton House IIIs.

Division Eight: Abington v Old Northamptonians IVs, Barton Seagrave v Overstone Park IIIs, Bugbrooke v Oundle IIIs, Raunds IIs v Bowden IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough IIs v St Michaels (N).

Division Nine: Hardingstone v Old Grammarians IIs, Long Buckby IIs v Irchester IIs, Old Wellingburians IIs v Great Houghton IIs, St Crispin & Ryelands IIIs v Brixworth IIIs, Wellingborough Town IIIs v Heyford IIs.

Division 10: Rushden IIIs v Brigstock IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIIs v Harlestone IIs, Weldon IIs v Kettering IIIs, Wollaston IIIs v Geddington IIIs.

Division 11: Burton Latimer IIIs v Higham Ferrers IIs, Cogenhoe IIs v Horton House IVs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Kislingbury IIs, Overstone Park IVs v St Crispin & Ryelands IVs, Thrapston IIIs v Finedon Dolben IVs.

Division 12: Grange Park v Bold Dragoon IIs , Mears Ashby IIs v Bugbrooke IIs, Obelisk IIs v Irthlingborough IIIs, St Michaels 74 IIs v Hardingstone IIs, Stony Stratford IVs v Old Grammarians IIIs.

Division 13: Isham Zingari v Barby IIIs, Kettering IVs v Old IIIs, S&L Corby IIIs v Barton Seagrave IIs, Stony Stratford Vs v Thrapston IVs.

