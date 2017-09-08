NCL RESULTS SPECIAL: England star Willey turns on batting style for leaders ONs

It’s always handy when you are part of a three-team title race to be able to call on the services of one the best all-rounders in the country - and that’s exactly what Old Northamptonians did last weekend.

Former ONs player and current England T20 and ODI star David Willey was given permission to turn out for his old club in their Hevey Building Supplies NCL Premier Division clash with Stony Stratford, and not surprisingly, he had a serious impact.

Willey has been starved of cricket with his county Yorkshire in recent weeks, so was allowed to turn out for the ONs, and first he picked up a couple of wickets with the ball, claiming two for 39 as Stony struggled with the bat.

The England man was overshadowed by his former Northants team-mate Rob White, who snared four for 34 as Stony were dismissed for 110 at Northampton School for Boys.

That total was never likely to trouble table-topping ONs, and once opening bat Willey got going it was all over very quickly.

Willey, who was last week named in the England squad for the forthcoming one-day series and T20 international against the West Indies, got his eye in as he smashed 83 not out from just 37 balls, hammering five sixes and one four.

That meant ONs galloped to 111 for two in just 10.3 overs.

The win means ONs stay top of the premier division, maintaining their slender three-point advantage,

Second-placed Peterborough kept pace as they completed a nine-wicket thrashing of Saints, who were bowled out for just 147.

Rushton, who are third, lost ground as they could only draw with Oundle, but they are still only 10 points adrift of ONs.

Andrew Reynoldson hit 84 and Jack Parker 78 as Rushton made 231 for six, but Oundle held on for a share of the spoils at 197 for eight.

Fourth-placed Finedon Dolben are not completely out of the picture as they sit 30 points adrift of the leaders, and they beat Rushden by seven wickets.

Tom Brett took five for 56 as Rushden were dismissed for 167, before Jack Keeping’s 94 not out saw Finedon home.

Full results below.

Results, Saturday, September 2, 2017

PREMIER DIVISION

Brixworth 157-7 (Fred Newborough 28, Paul Blakemore 39, Tiann Raubenheimer 4-55) beat Geddington 156 all out (Amit Daniel 31, Chris Harrison 28, Luke Cummins 58, Fred Newborough 3-39, Callum Guest 3-24) by 3 wkts

Horton House 200-9 (Ewan Cox 64, Alex Mills 42, Akash Shah 27, Christopher Perry 3-41, Tom Doyle 3-28, Thomas Howes 3-55) lost to Wollaston 201-4 (Tom Doyle 30, Matthew Jones 71no, Cameron Monteith 41no, Mark Wolstenholme 3-57) by 6 wkts

Old Northamptonians 111-2 (David Willey 83no) beat Stony Stratford 110 all out (Kevin Wijesinghe 31, Rob White 4-35) by 8 wkts

Peterborough 149-1 (Asim Butt 88no, David Clarke 52) beat Northampton Saints 147 all out (Saif Zaib 30, Paul McMahon 7-30) by 9 wkts

Rushden 167 all out (Tom Smith 47, Tom Brett 5-56) lost to Finedon Dolben 168-3 (Callum Berrill 63, Jack Keeping 94no) by 7 wkts

Rushton 231-6 (Andrew Reynoldson 84, Jack Parker 78, Bashrat Hussain 5-68) drew with Oundle 197-8 (Peter Foster 71, Jack Bolsover 35, Harrison Craig 37no, Jake Higginbotham 4-53)

DIVISION ONE

Burton Latimer 293-6 (Aiden Cunningham 53, Scott Sanders 81, Udo Maartens 27, Luke Odell 64, George Halfhide 38) beat Desborough 184 all out (Wayne Steed 53, Malcolm Moody 63, Udo Maartens 5-68) by 109 runs

East Haddon 179-7 beat Loddington 178 all out (Jaymesh Patel 30, Andrew Flint 48, James Coles 48, Oliver Forskitt-Brown 4-37, Sean O’neill-Kerr 3-21) by 3 wkts

Finedon Dolben IIs 154 all out (Elliott West 36, Ben Atkinson 7-46) beat Isham 135 all out (Thomas Minney 3-66, Liam Creighton 4-23) by 19 runs

Overstone Park 220-8 (Matthew Sunter 74, Jacob Summers 44, Guy Sunter 38no) beat Old Northamptonians IIs 214 all out (Jack Newton 38, Richard Hudson 68) by 6 runs

Weekley and Warkton 180-4 (Sam Palmer 36, James Crichton 61no, Liam Piddington 38, Robert Pack 3-31) beat Brigstock 179 all out (Suk Singh 33, Duncan Croker 63, James Smith 5-65, William Patrick 5-38) by 6 wkts

Wellingborough Town 249-8 (James Howes 38, Connor Gates 86, William Farrar 35, George Groenland 5-62) beat Thrapston 223 all out (Chris Stoker 76, Ryan Wright 29, Alex King 3-64, Sam Owen 4-49) by 26 runs

DIVISION TWO

Irthlingborough Town 286-6 (Luke Fleming 77, Neil White 101no) drew with Great Houghton 277-5 (James Watson 135, Charles Hart 69, Kieran Lane 30no, Craig Fowler 3-57)

Kettering 233-3 (Guven Kooner 64, James Parker 79, Theo Brooks 31no) beat Old Wellingburians 229-5 (Matthew Ingram 57, Mujtaba Khan 38, Nehal Patel 45no, Terry Butt 31no, Shivam Popat 3-44) by 7 wkts

Long Buckby 171-1 beat Wellingborough Indians 167 all out by 9 wkts

Northampton Saints IIs 74-0 (Mohammad Shoaib Yaqub 37no) beat Rushden IIs 72 all out (James Rawlins 43, Swaboon Zazi 5-35) by 10 wkts

Old 123 all out (Ben Street 49, Richard Kendall 6-29, Mohammed Saif 3-39) lost to Peterborough IIs 125-3 (Sohail Hayat 41no) by 7 wkts

St Crispins Ryelands 124 all out (Chris Taylor 60no, Charlie Lawrence 5-22) lost to Earls Barton 242 all out (Thomas Mills 58, Matthew Rees 72, Tom Todd 51, Harry Rowe 3-63, Matt Rowe 4-76) by 118 runs

DIVISION THREE

Great Oakley 136 all out (Roy George 29, George Napier 4-36) lost to Brixworth IIs 138-5 (Phil Perryman 42, Ceri Roberts 31no, Dale Jones 3-27) by 5 wkts

Heyford 121 all out (Adam Linnell 33, Andrew Houlden 3-45, Tim Shepherdson 4-28) lost to Old Grammarians 126-3 (Anthony Shepherdson 91no) by 7 wkts

Old Northamptonians IIIs 177-4 (Tom Hogan 63no, Nathan McDonald 3-53) beat Irchester 176-5 (Andrew Brennan 33, Joe Morton 69) by 6 wkts

Oundle IIs 154 all out (Richard Cunningham 27, Jonathan Dalley 75no, Mehul Adatia 4-44, Ben Watts 3-49) lost to Rothwell 157-4 (Faraz Ulhaq 35, James Chambers 47, Ryan Spreadbury 32no) by 6 wkts

Stony Stratford IIs 205 all out (Graham Simpson 31, Benjamin Swingler-Brown 4-58) lost to Kislingbury 267-7 (Patrick Morris 66, Eddie Fowler 43, Stuart Brown 66no) by 62 runs

Wollaston IIs 266-6 (Sam Drage 79, Mark Carter 104, Steve Musgrave 34) beat Horton House IIs 129 all out (Stephen Finch 40, Steve Musgrave 7-26) by 137 runs

DIVISION FOUR

Finedon Dolben IIIs 167-2 (Simon Brett 115no) beat Wellingborough Town IIs 166-9 (Hiten Mistry 68, Tyrone Roach 31) by 8 wkts

Geddington IIs 225-8 (Steve Toseland 50, Daniel O’Callaghan 126, Ben Harris 4-43) beat St Crispins IIs 224-9 (Cavan Robinson 61, Adam Massey 33, Dan Herbert 28no, Lee Smith 3-48, Sam Smith 4-45) by 2 wkts

Grendon and Prims 154 all out beat Rushton IIs 136 all out by 18 runs

Podington 116 all out lost to Overstone Park IIs 205-9 (Hitesh Patel 52, Daniel Thacker 49no, Kieran Fowler 3-53, Ian Hart 3-74) by 89 runs

Raunds 165 all out (Adam Lack 49, Prince Jowells 29, Sam Freer 3-44, Anthony Roberts 4-33) lost to Bowden 169-5 (Charlie Standley 29, Sam Gomez 28, Daniel Broughton 39no) by 5 wkts

Weldon 156-2 beat West Haddon and Guilsborough 152 all out by 8 wkts

DIVISION FIVE

Cogenhoe 268-3 (Gareth Goddard 80, Darren Harrison 129no, Chris Dunn 3-69) beat S and L Corby 117 all out (Martin Pearce 37, Paul Smith 3-30, Fletcher Callaghan 3-16) by 151 runs

Higham Ferrers 174-4 (Matt Ford 66no, James Walker 45, Phillip Materna 41, Seb Lord 3-44) beat Bold Dragoon 172 all out (Daniel Blatch 51, Sam Spencer 55, Danny Harris 4-38, Christian Smart 3-35, Toby Webbley 3-20) by 6 wkts

Kempston 170-3 (Ashley Field 66, Nigel Thorn 33no) beat Weekley and Warkton IIs 169 all out (Lee Fox 41, Nick Dalziel 60, Chris Stokes 31, Leon Harvey 4-36, Daniel Denton 4-44) by 7 wkts

Rothwell IIs 260-7 (Jordan Bell-Henshaw 50, Stephen O’Brien 109, Jonathan Swann 50, Joseph Leah 3-55) drew with Northampton Saints IIIs 244-9 (Syed Al Naqi 156, Daniel Craig 3-55)

Stony Stratford IIIs 206-6 (Andy Preston 32, Asad Masroor 62, Will Negus 3-50) beat Yelvertoft 204-6 (Will Negus 61, John Edmund Barrows 49no, Martin Lewis 33, Neil Fewtrell 4-46) by 4 wkts

Thrapston IIs 156-8 drew with Kettering IIs 189 all out

DIVISION SIX

Isham IIs 165-8 (Alex Skerrett 84, Shaun Wills 42no, Bill Craddock 3-47) lost to Burton Latimer IIs 168-3 (Alen Sewell 70, John Boss 63no) by 7 wkts

Loddington IIs 223-8 (Luke Hanley 107, Ranjit Nanda 41, Shay Kirk 3-45) drew with Irthlingborough Town IIs 230 all out (Pete Whiting 45, Paul Parsons 35, Brady Stratford-Day 51no, George Denton 4-42)

Obelisk 120 all out (Ryan Rayment 31, John Burdett 3-27, Michael Allen 3-27, Amir Ahmed 3-10) lost to Harlestone 121-5 (Joe Ball 68no, Ryan Rayment 4-45) by 5 wkts

Wellingborough Indians IIs 146-4 (Sunil Semplay 54, Pritam Patel 34no) beat Carrib United 144-6 (Raheem Ghafoor 36) by 6 wkts

DIVISION SEVEN

Desborough IIs 201-9 (Daniel Barton 35, Ian Ward 4-23) lost to Gretton 203-3 (Steven Baines 103no, James Bates 39no) by 7 wkts

Earls Barton IIs 222-9 (David Howe 46, Paul Smith 49, Daniel Jackson 37, Mark Patching 50, Graeme Robinson 3-35, Jim Swan 3-46) drew with S and L Corby IIs 196-7 (Jim Swan 36, Ben Lawman 125, Paul Smith 3-33)

Horton House IIIs 162-8 (Paul Wolstenholme 41, Dan James 47, Sam Heath 3-32, Josh Day 3-36) beat Spencer Bruerne 150 all out (Ashley Morris 34, Arun Rajaraman 36, Finlay Moffat 6-28) by 12 runs

Mears Ashby 111 all out (Harrison Pullen 3-14, Nathan Vesey 5-21) lost to Great Oakley IIs 287-5 (David Peel 175no, Gareth Evans 36, Mike Thompson 3-65) by 176 runs

St Michaels 74 134-8 Chris Goodson 67no, Anthony Webb 30, David James Hornby 4-32, Lewis Hunt 4-12) beat Old IIs 133 all out (Tom Watson 54, Steven Spruels 4-10) by 2 wkts

DIVISION EIGHT

Bowden IIs 223-2 (Fergus Kenny 125, Michael Brammer 54no) beat Raunds IIs 167 all out (Saul Croxford 43, Stephen Crane 52, Collette Wale 4-32) by 56 runs

Old Northamptonians IVs 169 all out (Adam Malin 48, Gary Ray 34, Harry Tucker 6-17) drew with Abington 98-8 (Harry Tucker 32, Gareth Edlington 38, Gary Ray 3-16)

Oundle IIIs 74 all out (Billal Bashir 3-12) lost to Bugbrooke 75-5 (Kenneth Dobbins 28no, Spencer Smith 4-38) by 5 wkts

Overstone Park IIIs 185-3 (Andrew Thacker 39, Sam Wood 42, Neel Patel 54no, Steve Arnold 42) beat Barton Seagrave 182-8 (Matt Earl 53, Jack Butlin 49, Jon Jenkins 3-35) by 7 wkts

St Michaels beat West Haddon and Guilsborough IIs by forfeit

DIVISION NINE

Brixworth IIIs 229-6 (Robert Dow 36, Rory Green 48, David Bodily 63, Luke Hunter 3-68) beat St Crispins Ryelands IIIs 146-8 (Tim Brown 4-28, David Hughes 3-21) by 83 runs

Great Houghton IIs 159-2 (Sam Hughes 76, Alex Osborn 28no, Ryan West 34no) beat Old Wellingburians IIs 156 all out (Ashish Ganatra 49no) by 8 wkts

Irchester IIs 76 all out (Joe Oliver 5-24) lost to Long Buckby IIs 77-1 (Joe Oliver 41) by 9 wkts

Old Grammarians IIs 133 all out (Martin Jarvis 39, Craig Lewis 6-37) beat Hardingstone 132 all out (Steve Coles 59, Ian Roberts 35, Lahkan Trivedi 3-26, Matthew Ward 3-46) by 1 run

DIVISION 10

Brigstock IIs 285-4 (James Steward 111no, Simon Goodson 63, Jamie Mills 33) beat Rushden IIIs 150 all out (Jack Lake 31, Paul Wildman 29, Rachel Firm 27) by 135 runs

Geddington IIIs 162-7 (Brodie Biddle 38, Caitlin Monteith 3-33) lost to Wollaston IIIs 281-7 (Cameron Melly 73, Andy Luck 58, Andrew Monteith 53, Benjamin York 4-48) by 119 runs

Harlestone IIs 229-7 beat Weekley and Warkton IIIs 134 all out by 95 runs

Kettering IIIs 124 all out (Richard Clark 33, Sean Stanley 3-21, Joshua Lucas- Knight 3-10) lost to Weldon IIs 125-2 (Will Jones 79no) by 8 wkts

DIVISION 11

Horton House IVs 100 all out (Paul Das 30, Guvinder Bhangal 31, Mark Bird 4-5, Chris Mason 4-22) lost to Cogenhoe IIs 101-3 (Jack Quennell 43no) by 7 wkts

Kislingbury IIs beat Higham Ferrers IIs by forfeit

St Crispins Ryelands IVs 115 all out (Stephen Leak 36, Archie Dunkley 4-25) lost to Overstone Park IVs 116-1 (Alan Fitz 45no, George Barry 33no) by 9 wkts

DIVISION 12

Bold Dragoon IIs 220-4 (Saad Ahmad 101, Daniel Kelly 85, Ollie Holmes 3-50) beat Grange Park 130 all out (Rob Pinnington 30, Zakary Farah 4-12) by 90 runs

Bugbrooke IIs 204-8 (Liam Jackson 39, Stuart Gray 6-44) lost to Mears Ashby IIs 205-4 (Charlie Threadgold 77, Jamie Chamberlain 66no, George Briddon 3-40) by 6 wkts

Hardingstone IIs 162 all out lost to St Michaels 74 IIs 165-7 by 3 wkts

Old Grammarians IIIs 119 all out (Calvin Green 34, Huw Turner 5-45) lost to Stony Stratford IVs 191-6 (Hashan Ramanadanpulle 60no, Graham Brandom 29, Daniel Nagy 58, Calvin Green 3-34) by 72 runs

DIVISION 13

Barby IIIs 250-6 (John Hardbattle 30, Oliver Hawkins 111no, Thomas Lynch 36no) beat S and L Corby IIIs 92 all out (Jimmy Waheed 27, Keith Lawman 41, Dave Norton 5-20) by 158 runs

Spencer Bruerne IIs 218-3 (Steve Faulkner 55, Mark Behan 65, Peter Stead 43) beat Kettering IVs 137-8 (Vishal Sharma 40, Michael Tanser 47, Andy Coles 5-24) by 81 runs

Stony Stratford Vs 89 all out (Oscar Watson 31, Benjamin Elston 3-18, Neil Kitchener 4-4) lost to Old IIIs 135 all out (Benjamin Elston 32, John Chilton 42, Ravi Dhaliwal 3-24, Anuj Kaulgud 3-36) by 46 runs

Thrapston IVs 257-1 (Andrew Thomas 141no, Ryan Draper 68) beat Isham Zingari 135-9 (Chris Giles 28) 122 runs

Fixtures

Saturday, September 9, 2017

Premier Division: Finedon Dolben v Peterborough, Geddington v Rushden, Northampton Saints v Rushton, Oundle v Old Northamptonians, Stony Stratford v Horton House, Wollaston v Brixworth.

Division One: Brigstock v Wellingborough Town, Desborough v Weekley & Warkton, Isham v East Haddon, Loddington v Burton Latimer, Old Northamptonians IIs v Finedon Dolben IIs, Thrapston v Overstone Park.

Division Two: Earls Barton v Irthlingborough Town, Great Houghton v Kettering, Old Wellingburians v Old, Peterborough IIs v Northampton Saints IIs, Rushden IIs v Long Buckby, Wellingborough Indians v St Crispin & Ryelands.

Division Three: Brixworth IIs v Wollaston IIs, Horton House IIs v Stony Stratford IIs, Irchester v Heyford, Kislingbury v Oundle IIs, Old Grammarians v Great Oakley, Rothwell v Old Northamptonians IIIs.

Division Four: Bowden v Podington, Overstone Park IIs v Finedon Dolben IIIs, Rushton IIs v Raunds, St Crispin & Ryelands IIs v Weldon, Wellingborough Town IIs v Geddington IIs, West Haddon & Guilsborough v Grendon & Prims.

Division Five: Bold Dragoon v Cogenhoe, Kettering IIs v Rothwell IIs, Northampton Saints IIIs v Kempston, S&L Corby v Thrapston IIs, Weekley & Warkton IIs v Stony Stratford IIIs, Yelvertoft v Higham Ferrers.

Division Six: Podington IIs v Caribbean United.

Division Seven: Mears Ashby v Earls Barton IIs, Old IIs v Horton House IIIs.

Division Eight: Oundle IIIs v Raunds IIs.

Division Nine: Heyford IIs v Long Buckby IIs.

Division 11: Finedon Dolben IVs v Kislingbury IIs, Higham Ferrers IIs v Cogenhoe IIs, Horton House IVs v Burton Latimer IIIs, Old Northamptonians Vs v Overstone Park IVs.

Division 12: Grange Park v Mears Ashby IIs, Old Grammarians IIIs v Obelisk IIs, Stony Stratford IVs v St Michaels 74 IIs.

Division 13: Brixworth IVs v Barby IIIs, Isham Zingari v Old IIIs, Kettering IVs v Thrapston IVs.

East Haddon v Lodington