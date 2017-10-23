Myler and Ribbans start as Wanderers face Falcons

Stephen Myler will start at fly-half when the Wanderers welcome Newcastle Falcons to Franklin's Gardens tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

Myler is part of another strong Saints second string, with Paul Hill and David Ribbans also starting.

Sam Dickinson skippers the side from No.8, with Ben Nutley and Ribbans named alongside the captain in the back row.

A talented back line includes centre Tom Stephenson and wing Ken Pisi.

The Wanderers, who won the Prem Rugby A League last season, will be seeking their fifth win from as many matches in the competition during this campaign.

They have picked up maximum points so far, securing a try bonus point in each fixture.

Newcastle Falcons have also named a powerful team for the fixture at Franklin's Gardens.

Ally Hogg captains the away side, who have claimed bonus-point wins in both of their games so far.

Canada's all-time leading try scorer DTH van der Merwe starts at outside centre, with a wing pairing of Sinoti Sinoti and Belisario Agulla.

Former Saints fly-half Joel Hodgson is at No.10, while fit-again back row forward Opeti Fonua gets a first run of the season at No 8.

Scott Wilson will be making a first start of the campaign following a pair of bench outings in Europe during recent weeks.

Wanderers: Furbank; Estelles, Hutchinson, Stephenson, Pisi; Myler, Mitchell; Ma'afu, Marshall, Hill; Craig, Moon; Ribbans, Nutley, Dickinson (c).

Replacements: Clare, Beesley, Trinder, Ryan, Allman, Kessell, Grayson, Strachan.

Newcastle Falcons: Connon; Agulla, van der Merwe, Matavesi, Sinoti Sinoti; Hodgson, Dawson; Brocklebank, Sowrey, S Wilson; Olmstead, Young; Hogg (c), Uzokwe, Fonua.

Replacements: Blamire, Bergmanas, Ferreira, Davidson, Montgomery, Kelemeti, C Wilson, Cowell.