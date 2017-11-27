Myler and Collins show their class as Wanderers crush Sale

Stephen Myler and Tom Collins ran the show as the Wanderers cruised to their sixth bonus-point victory from as many matches in this season's Prem Rugby A League.

Winless Sale Jets were the Saints second string's latest victims as the home side scored nine tries in a demolition job.

Collins grabbed a fantastic four tries and James Fish bagged a double, with Ken Pisi, Mitch Eadie and Tom Emery also on the scoresheet.

Myler registered seven conversions, adding to his immense contribution in open play as he created myriad opportunities for his side in a fly-half masterclass.

It all made for a hugely comfortable night for the Wanderers, who are defending their title in real style.

They headed into the game looking to complete the double over the Jets, but it was the away side who took a very early lead, through a Kieran Wilkinson penalty.

But that only served to sting the hosts into action as Myler drew his man in midfield before the ball went through the hands for Collins to score.

Myler landed the conversion with aplomb and flanker Lewis Ludlam then announced his return with a huge hit on Sale prop Andy Foster.

The Wanderers were now starting to dominate and it wasn't long before their other wing, Pisi, wrote his name on the scoresheet, putting the finishing touches to another good move.

Myler again kicked superbly to add the two points and the fly-half was pulling all the strings in open play, with his awareness and flat, quick passing causing the Jets problems.

The Wanderers scored their third try after a dominant scrum five metres out, with No.8 Eadie popping up to grab the five-pointer.

Myler converted to take the scores to 21-3 and it looked likely to be a long night for the travelling team.

But the Jets responded before the break as they kept the pressure on through the forwards and lock James Lasis dotted down.

Wilkinson converted to cut the gap to 11 points, but the Wanderers started the second half in eye-catching style.

A fantastic move, including a lovely offload from Myler, was finished by hooker Fish as he bagged the bonus-point score for his team.

Myler again converted to make it 28-10 and his fine night continued as his perfect pass allowed Collins to charge in for his second score in the corner.

Everything Myler was touching turned to gold and he maintained his 100 per cent record from the tee by landing the tough touchline conversion.

And Myler was adding his sixth conversion of the night soon after as Fish again powered over.

Jamie Elliott then entered the action, making his long-awaited return from a hamstring injury, and his first act was to provide a superb offload for Emery to score.

Myler converted once again and another successful effort from the tee followed soon after as Collins completed his hat-trick.

And Collins was to get another try before the end, dancing through the Jets defence to grab his fourth of the night.

With Myler having been replaced, Emery took over kicking duties, but he fired the conversion wide.

But it mattered not as the Wanderers celebrated yet another convincing success.

Wanderers: Furbank (Emery 50); Pisi (Elliott 53), Dingwall, Strachan, Collins; Myler (Kessell 65), Mitchell; Beesley (Trinder 53), Fish, Painter (Jeannot 68); J Onojaife, Moon; Nutley (c) (D Onojaife 61), Ludlam, Eadie (Ryan 48).

Sale Jets: Rawcliffe; Wara, Doherty, James, Reed; Wilkinson, Sturgess; Pope, Langdon, Foster; Lasis, Postlethwaite; Nott, N Dolly, Seymour (c).

Replacements: Rees, Blanchard, Sanderson, Thompson, A Dolly, Brown-Raw, Reed.

Referee: Veryan Boscawen