Skipper Wood urges Saints to stamp out inconsistency

Tom Wood says Saints are doing some soul-searching this week and must now stamp out the inconsistency that has blighted their season.

Jim Mallinder’s men failed to back up their gritty win against Montpellier as they were thrashed 41-7 at Castres last Saturday.

Saints have still not managed to claim back-to-back victories during this campaign, winning just three of their eight games in all competitions.

They sit ninth in the Aviva Premiership standings, with just 11 points from six games, and will now need to bounce back for Friday’s home game against Gloucester.

And skipper Wood said: “Obviously the internationals are going to be going away not long after this game against Gloucester and we’ve got to win at home.

“We’ve got to start expecting more of ourselves and we’ve got to get this inconsistency out of our remit.

“We’ve got to start winning games and being consistent, at least at home.

“We’ve lost a couple of big games at home this year and that’s not what Northampton Saints are about.

“We’ve got a short turnaround and we’ve got to pick ourselves up and do a bit of soul-searching this week to make sure we’re ready to play properly again on Friday.

“We want to send the internationals off in good spirits with a win under their belt.”