Saints wing North hopes to help Lions repeat 2013 heroics

Saints star George North is hoping to help the Lions repeat their heroics of four years ago when they head to New Zealand this summer.

North was one of the stars of the show in 2013 as the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in the three Test series down under.

And he has been named in the squad once again for the trip to face the All Blacks.

“Excited is an understatement - I’m honoured and overwhelmed,” North said.

“The last experience was awesome and hopefully we can repeat that.

“I’m just excited, I know how much it means to go out there, and going to New Zealand is going to be a massive challenge.”

So just how big a mission will this be for the Lions?

“You’re playing the world champions in their own back garden and you go there with a team formed from four different nations,” North said.

“You have to mash together and understand each other in a short period of time and that’s another massive challenge.

“It’s something I’m excited to get back involved in.

“The whole experience of everyone coming together and working as one is great.

“Overall, winning the series 2-1 was amazing last time.”