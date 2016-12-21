Saints will not be punished for Leinster team selection

Saints will not be punished for their decision to make wholesale changes for last Saturday’s 60-13 Champions Cup defeat at Leinster.

Jim Mallinder opted to rest several international stars for the trip to Dublin, with the likes of Tom Wood and Louis Picamoles not involved.

In all, Saints, who sit bottom of Pool 4, made 10 alterations to the side that lost 37-10 to Leinster at Franklin’s Gardens eight days earlier.

And there was some speculation that they may be investigated for fielding a weakened team.

However, an EPCR spokesperson told this publication: “EPCR has assessed the matchday squads selected for round four of the European Rugby Champions Cup and ruled that all clubs selected players in keeping with tournament rules, exercising squad rotation in good faith, bearing in mind player welfare and injuries.

“It is the obligation of the participating clubs to select the best possible squads for matches and squad assessments will routinely continue throughout the season, monitoring compliance with the regulations.

“EPCR reserves the right to take action in the interests of the integrity of the tournaments.”