Saints trio named in England EPS squad

Just three Saints players have been named in England’s 45-man Elite Player Squad (EPS) by national team boss Eddie Jones.

Red Rose skipper Dylan Hartley, prop Paul Hill and lock Courtney Lawes have made the cut.

But there is no place for men such as Kieran Brookes and Teimana Harrison.

Harrison has at least made it into the 37-man training squad as an injury replacement for Wasps flanker James Haskell.

The training group will link up at Brighton College from October 2-4 ahead of the first game in the autumn international series, against South Africa at Twickenham on November 12.

The final squad for the autumn internationals, known as the Old Mutual Wealth Series, which will also include games against Fiji, Argentina and Australia, will be announced on 26 October.

And England boss Jones said: “The Old Mutual Wealth Series will be a big challenge and the players will need to step up to the mark,” said England head coach Jones.

“With a number of players missing through injury it’s a good opportunity for others to put their hands up and show us what they’re made of.

“I think it’s a good situation to be in. Injuries allow us to strengthen the depth of our squad and develop robustness.

“Ideally, by the Rugby World Cup in 2019, we’re looking to have three players in every position who are interchangeable.

“At the moment we have seven of our most influential players not playing regularly for their clubs, but that should be no excuse.

“England have not beaten South Africa since 2006 and this needs to change.”

England’s 45-man elite player squad: Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Will Evans (Leicester Tigers), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Sam Jones (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers). Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Mike Haley (Sale Sharks), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Spencer (Saracens), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)

England’s 37-man training squad: Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Teimana Harrison (Saints) *injury replacement for James Haskell (Wasps), Dylan Hartley (Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Sam Jones (Wasps), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Ben Morgan (Gloucester Rugby) *injury replacement for Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Tommy Taylor (Wasps), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Mike Williams (Leicester Tigers): Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Rugby) *injury replacement for Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Dan Robson (Wasps), Semesa Rokoduguni (Bath Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Te’o (Worcester Warriors), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins) *injury replacement for Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)