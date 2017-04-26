Saints suffer Myler injury blow

Stephen Myler is set to miss Saints’ final two games of the season due to a knee injury.

The fly-half was forced off at half-time in the defeat to Saracens at Stadium MK last time out.

And Myler now looks likely to be sidelined for Saturday’s trip to Exeter Chiefs and the Aviva Premiership final-day fixture against Harlequins at Franklin’s Gardens.

“Stephen Myler is probably going to struggle for the last two games,” said Saints boss Jim Mallinder.

“He picked up a bit of a knee injury in the last game so he’s probably going to struggle to make the last two.”

But there is better news on George North (side) and Louis Picamoles (shoulder) ahead of Saturday’s crucial game at Sandy Park.

“Both George and Louis are making good progress,” Mallinder added.

Calum Clark is another man who didn’t feature against Saracens.

And on the subject of the flanker, who will join Sarries this summer, Mallinder said: “Unfortunately he’s picked up a calf injury, so he’s struggling at the moment.”