Saints suffer injury blow as centre Mallinder undergoes surgery

Saints have been dealt an injury blow with Harry Mallinder ruled until the new year after undergoing surgery.

Mallinder sustained an ankle injury in the recent Aviva Premiership win over Gloucester at Franklin’s Gardens.

He was forced off the field with 20 minutes to go, being replaced by Rory Hutchinson.

And Saints boss Jim Mallinder said after the game: “Harry took a bit of a blow to his ankle so fingers crossed that’s not too serious.”

But Mallinder junior’s injury was more serious than hoped and he had an operation this week to stabilise his ankle joint.

The player took to Instagram to say: “Operation was a success. Thanks for all the kind messages.”