Saints star Lawes confident Lions can cause an upset

Courtney Lawes believes the Lions can cause an upset in New Zealand this summer.

The Saints lock has been named in Warren Gatland’s squad for the three-Test tour, which begins in June.

Lawes will compete with the likes of Maro Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones for a starting spot against the All Blacks.

And the Saints star is in bullish mood after being given the chance to realise his Lions ambition.

“It’s going to be a real tough campaign, but we’ve certainly got the quality in the side to cause an upset,” Lawes said.

“It’s going to be a great tour.

“There were some pretty close calls in there, especially in the second row, so I’m delighted to be a part of it.”

So how did Lawes discover he would be in the Lions squad?

“We’d just had a meeting (at Saints) and some of the boys found out I was in before I did, so I didn’t know whether they were taking the mick.

“But it turned out that I was in and it was good to share it with the boys.”

Lawes has been in fantastic form for club and country this season.

And he said: “It’s been the first season in a long time that I’ve managted to stay fit.

“It’s been a really good one, I’ve worked hard and thankfully it’s paid dividends.

“I’m just going to go in there with an open mind, ready to work hard and get to it.”