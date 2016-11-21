Saints star Harrison savours first England try

Teimana Harrison reflected on an ‘awesome’ experience after scoring his first England try in Saturday’s win against Fiji.

The Saints flanker made his first international appearance since being taken off after just 21 minutes in the third Test victory against Australia in Sydney back in June.

And it was a happy day for Harrison, who dotted down on 20 minutes in a comfortable 58-15 success.

Dylan Hartley, who skippered England once again, and Courtney Lawes also started at Twickenham as the Grand Slam champions made it 12 wins in a row.

And Harrison tweeted: “Thank you everyone for the messages it was awesome to get out with the brothers again, mean to score my first int try too. Thank you.”

Campese Ma’afu and Api Ratuniyarawa both started for Fiji, taking the Saints representation at Twickenham up to five players.

But it was a tough day for the Fiji duo, especially Ma’afu, who was forced off early on after taking a knock.